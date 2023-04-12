The doors are opening to The Continental in a new piece of key art for the John Wick spinoff series. Peacock shared the new poster which shows a younger Winston standing before the doors of the iconic hotel for assassins. With a gun in his back pocket, the imposing buildings rising up to the hotel's sides, and the neon lights giving an oppressive glow, it's clear a ton of action is about to go down when the prequel series checks in on Peacock in September.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick is billed as a three-part prequel event from Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons that follows Winston in the middle of a 1970s New York crumbling amidst the sanitation strike. Through his eyes, viewers will experience the chaotic underworld of assassins years before Keanu Reeves's Baba Yaga entered the picture, instead exploring the inner workings of the Continental from the staff to the origins of the rules and much more. It's also meant to revisit a past that Winston has been trying to forget. Ian McShane's character is one of the more enigmatic characters of the franchise, acting as a kind-yet-stern authority figure with the power to keep the assassins that inhabit the halls of the hotel in check. The series hopes to finally shine a light on who he is and how he rose to such a position.

In keeping with that, the poster teases his attempts to take control of the hotel he will eventually call his own. As previously detailed by Lionsgate TV chairman Kevin Beggs, young Winston (Colin Woodell) will rise to power with help from his confederates including a younger Charon (Ayomide Adegun), but that rise likely won't come without a bit of bloodshed. Joining him on his journey through the hotel's underworld will be Mel Gibson, Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Jeremy Bobb, and Peter Greene.

Image via Lionsgate Films

RELATED: 'John Wick: Chapter 4': Rina Sawayama Shares Stunt Video and Behind-the-Scenes Images

The World of John Wick Has Never Been More Popular

Winston's backstory will finally get the spotlight as the parent franchise reaches greater heights than ever with the release of John Wick: Chapter 4. The latest and potentially final installment went out on a high note with rave reviews while charting a course for a franchise-best box office cume. As an ally of the titular assassin, Winston ended up in the crosshair during the course of the film with The Continental lost in the process. The Continental will hopefully only enhance that moment as viewers experience the history Winston shares with the hotel and its inhabitants while enjoying the franchise's signature heart and action along the way.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick opens its doors on Peacock in September. Check out the new art below: