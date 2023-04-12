From the very moment the tale of John Wick and his quest for revenge hit the screens in 2014, there is an aspect of the movie series franchise that has always tried to maintain its class in the midst of all the carnage that always trails the Baba Yaga. This would be the grounds in New York upon which no business can be conducted on, The Continental Hotel. With the Baba Yaga's story coming to an emotional and somewhat justifiable end with the conclusion of John Wick: Chapter 4, fans who have not had enough of that universe can look forward to the arrival of The Continental, a spin-off television series that follows of the New York Continental. As we build up to the series, a new poster teases what you need to prepare for check-in at this prestigious establishment.

The new poster of the John Wick spin-off series teases hospitality while hinting at the ability to be deadly. A half full glass is set upon a table with a bullet sizzling within the drink itself. Besides the glass lies the only currency accepted at the hotel, a Gold Coin. The underworld business world upon which the Continental Hotel rests runs on a separate economy than the rest of the world. While the latest Wick film has proven to be a success like those before it, the economy of the underworld functions and quite successfully too, solely on these Gold Coins.

The Continental will focus on the establishment of this hotel in New York City, one in a chain of facilities across the world. As each hotel has a manager whose word is supreme within its grounds, the prequel will see feature a younger version of Winston Scott — portrayed by Ian McShane in the film franchise — but played here by Colin Woodell. Striking back in time to 70s New York, Winston's quest to emerge top dog at this establishment will be under focus as will the hurdles he had to confront. His volatile friend, John Wick portrayed by Keanu Reeves in the film series will not be making an appearance given how far back in time the series will go. However, a familiar character will return albeit with a new face. Ayomide Adegun will star as Winston's concierge, Charon portrayed in the films by the late Lance Reddick.

What Else is Happening in the John Wick Universe?

While the Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård) proved to be a very despicable antagonist in the latest installment of the original film series, the John Wick franchise has plans on expanding further beyond The Continental prequel series. Ballerina, yet another John Wick spinoff starring Ana de Armas as the titular character is set to arrive a release date for next year. There is also news that a mysterious new movie is also being worked on. There seems to be a lot to look forward to.

You can check out the new teaser poster for The Continental below, as the show premieres on Peacock later this year: