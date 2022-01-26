John Wick rules. It’s one of the most universally praised action franchises starring one of the most ubiquitously beloved leading men in Hollywood history—Keanu Reeves. Three entries in, and the franchise has grossed more than half a billion dollars worldwide. Each new entry almost literally doubles the earnings of its predecessor, demonstrating that a swelling wave of fans is flocking to each release, and all but foaming at the mouth for more decadent violence. The action is excessive and awesome. Director Chad Stahelski’s time as the martial arts stunt coordinator and Keanu’s stunt double in the original The Matrix trilogy clearly informs his perception of his star’s capabilities and how best to capture them. While the exquisite action set-pieces are certainly the main attraction, the atmosphere and world-building set it apart from other invincible action-hero pictures. The neon-infused underworld of assassins, gangsters, and the industries populated by the oddball characters who make money off of them, seems limitless in its prevalence. One such institution, which is featured prominently in each film, is The Continental Hotel in New York City.

The Continental Hotel is an amnesty port in a world of wetwork. Patrons may visit the bar, enjoy a meal, or a room for whatever duration they can afford. They may enjoy the entire bounty of services and privileges of the hotel under the agreement that everyone is “off duty” (aka, no killing) when on the premises—lest they incur the wrath of management. The Hotel is run by an enigmatic and generous man named Winston (Ian McShane). Winston’s friendly but formal demeanor is accompanied by a sharp glint in his eye and comfort that betrays his power. McShane’s performance is flamboyant yet sophisticated and has helped pique the interest of Winston’s storied past. Back in 2017, a John Wick spin-off series was announced with very little information alongside the announcement. It’s been four years, coming up on five, since the show was announced, and casting and story details have finally started trickling out in recent months. Here’s a rundown of everything we know about The Continental.

Related:'John Wick 4': Clancy Brown Reveals New Details About His Character

What is The Continental About?

Image via Lionsgate

The Continental is a prequel series set in New York during the 1970s sanitation strike that saw the city literally flooding with trash. While it was initially announced as a series that would run side-by-side with the events of the movies, even alleged to feature Keanu cameos, it’s taking viewers back to the beginning. Lionsgate’s TV Chairman Kevin Beggs spoke to Deadline in April 2021 where he revealed the show will follow a young Winston on his path to the steward of The Continental Hotel in New York. Given the 40-year gap between this series and the films, news of recasts is already spilling out. As he put it, “What we’re exploring in The Continental is the young Winston and how it came to be that he and his team of confederates found their way into this hotel, which we have met for the first time in the movie franchise 40 years later.”

The series' ambition is remarkable. Between expectations, recasting iconic characters, and the quality of action television like Game of Thrones and Gangs of London, The Continental has a lot of hype to live up to. Chad Stahelski’s early comments on his hopes for the show belie the aspirations for the production saying, “Yeah, I’d like to give it a go and prove to the TV world that you can have feature action on a TV show. It would be a nice little feather in my cap, sure.”

Who’s Who in The Continental?

Image via HBO Max

Stepping into the loafers of Winston Scott is Colin Woodell (Unfriended: Dark Web). He’ll play Winston without all the power he’s accumulated since his ascent.

Woodell is joined by Ayomide Adegun, who will portray a young Charon—a character endeared to fans of the films by Lance Reddick’s performance.

Rounding out the recast-crew is Peter Greene (Pulp Fiction). Greene dons the fedora of Uncle Charlie, the tight-lipped body disposal expert featured briefly in the films.

Stepping into the series as the biggest name on set is Mel Gibson in the role of Cormac. Little is known about his character, but the legendary actor and director is joining a cast of varied experience—Adegun received his first acting credit on IMDB thanks to The Continental.

Filling out the cast of unknown characters is Ben Robson (Vikings) as Frankie, Hubert Point-Du Jour (Doctor Death) as Miles, Jessica Allain (The Laundromat) as Lou, Mishel Prada (Vida) as KD, Nhung Kate (The Housemaid) as Yen.

The Continental is being run by Greg Coolidge, who’s mostly known for his comedic writing, and Kirk Ward. They share writing credits with Chris Collins (John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum), Derek Kolstad (John Wick Series), and Ken Kristensen (Happy) on the show. Outside of the characters, it’ll share a large amount of the creative minds in common with films as well. Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch (Deadpool 2), Paul Wernick (Deadpool), Rhett Reese (Deadpool), and Shawn Simmons will serve as executive producers on the show. While it originally boasted Chad Stahelski as a director for one of the episodes, Albert Hughes (The Book of Eli) is now slated to direct the opening and closing episode, with an unknown director helming the middle part.

When Is The Continental Scheduled to be Released?

Image via Lionsgate

The show is scheduled for a 2022 release on Starz with no specific date cited. It’ll run as a mini-series with three 90 minute episodes. Premium cable subscribers will have access to it so long as Starz is included in their bundle, but cord-cutters can add the channel through Amazon Prime Video or Hulu. With John Wick: Chapter 4 scheduled to be released on May 27, 2022, it’s unclear if audiences will see the film or series first. For more on John Wick: Chapter 4, check out our coverage compiling all the information at our disposal.

For more on The Continental, keep checking back at Collider.com, and remember the two rules that cannot be broken—no work on consecrated grounds, and a marker must always be honored.

Keanu Reeves Doesn't Want John Wick or Neo in 'Mortal Kombat' His answer is "no" for this comeo.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email