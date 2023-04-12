Peacock has officially confirmed a release window for its three-part John Wick spinoff event The Continental. The series, which follows a younger version of Ian McShane's fan-favorite proprietor Winston, has been gestating ever since Chad Stahelski and Derek Kolstad were working on John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. With the release of John Wick: Chapter 4 last month, producer Erica Lee exclusively told Collider that fans would finally be exploring the origins of the hotel in September and now Peacock is gearing up for viewers to check in during the month.

The Continental will weave together Wickiverse lore with intense action as it gives a peek into the titular hotel before Winston took over as proprietor and established it as a safe haven for assassins with his concierge Charon (Lance Reddick). It's as much an origin story for the hotel and its customs as it is for Winston himself. Colin Woodell will play his younger self who is navigating 1970s New York at the height of unrest in the city between the sanitation strike and the rise of the mafia. Facing a past he thought behind him, he'll navigate the criminal underworld within The Continental and try to take control of the hotel with help from his compatriots including a younger Charon (Ayomide Adegun).

Coming off the wild success of Chapter 4, which brought the story of Keanu Reeves's assassin to a likely close, The Continental is all about giving fans more nuggets of this world that haven't been explained throughout the main films. Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons have the reins for the project with Kolstad and Stahelski executive producing among others, ensuring that the series will fit right into the neon-soaked world of Wick. Residing in the hotel alongside Woodell and Adegun will be Mel Gibson, Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Jeremy Bobb, and Peter Greene.

The Continental Will Kick Off the Expanded Wickiverse

After The Continental opens its doors, the world of John Wick will only continue to expand with more films, television series, and even video games to sate the hunger for the franchise's unique neon-soaked brand of action. Chief among the spinoffs in the works is Ballerina, the film starring Ana de Armas as the assassin Rooney whom John initially meets while hiding with the Ruska Roma in Parabellum. Taking place in the window of time between Parabellum and Chapter 4, the film is expected to dive into the killer's past and give a glimpse into the family that helped turn John into the killer we know him as in the main franchise. Specific plot details are being kept under wraps, though, and it won't reach the big screen until June 7, 2024.

Check into The Continental: From the World of Wick in September on Peacock in the U.S. or on Prime Video internationally. Check out the teaser for the series below.