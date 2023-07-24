Of all the buzzy miniseries coming to audiences over the next few months, there’s no doubt that Peacock’s The Continental has John Wick fans in a tizzy as they await not only a prequel story but the first small-screen project to come from the ever-expanding franchise. With only three episodes set to cover the early days of the assassins’ safehouse, and the story of how Winston Scott became the owner of the titular hotel, viewers can expect a high-action-driven plot in the mean streets of New York City in the 1970s. In a recent interview with the show’s director, Albert Hughes, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff asked the question that’s been on the minds of all John Wick fans—will there be more?

Having already seen The Continental, Nemiroff said that she was ready for the next installment to come out whether that be at the hotel in New York or any of the others around the world. Essentially, the possibilities are endless, something that seemingly took Hughes aback when he noted that Nemiroff “didn’t even ask [about] Season 2,” and that she was instead moving forward with “building out the universe.” Sharing her love for the anthologies that have already begun to take hold of the characters surrounding John Wick, Nemiroff explained that while many other franchises don’t dive into the other personalities, oftentimes just sticking to the main characters, the Keanu Reeves-led productions have a lot more to tell other than that of the titular dog-loving assassin.

“I wouldn’t even know how to answer to that, to be honest,” Hughes said of the possibility of more The Continental projects down the line, “We know Ballerina is coming out, we know about this project. They haven’t approached me about anything, I guess. I’m sure they have plans. I guess, if I’m thinking in a business way, they wait for the show to drop and see how the audience take to it, and then they make their plans, go bigger.”

The John Wick Universe Spins Out

In The Continental, Colin Woodell plays a young version of Winston Scott, the character made famous in the film franchise by Ian McShane. Taking audiences to the crime-filled streets of New York City in the 1970s, the show will reveal how the young man came into ownership of the assassins’ hotel, tying in real-life events of the time like the rise of the Mafia. The prequel will also star the likes of Mel Gibson, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Hubert Point-Du Jour, and others.

Because Peacock’s dip into the John Wick franchise takes place decades before Reeves’ character darkened the doors and bloodied the halls of the hotel, he won’t be appearing in the production. However, he will hold a role in the Ana de Armas-led feature-length spin-off Ballerina, which centers on the character that audiences first met in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

Check out Nemiroff’s full interview with Hughes below and check in for high-octane action when The Continental arrives on Peacock on September 22.