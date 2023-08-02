The Big Picture The Continental: From the World of John Wick is a prequel series that focuses on Winston's early years and his journey to become the owner of The Continental Hotel.

The series explores the intriguing backstory of the hotel and Winston's complex situation that forces him to confront his past.

The three-part event will delve into the Hell-scape of 1970s New York City as Winston fights to seize control of the hotel and secure his future throne.

Next month, we return to The Continental, the mythical safe haven for the world's most renowned killers for hire, in The Continental: From the World of John Wick, and ahead of the release of the trailer for the limited event series, Empire has released an exclusive image of the show which features Colin Woodell as a young Winston Scott, played by Ian McShane in the John Wick film franchise.

"It’s a story of revenge and making amends for what I think is taken from [my character], and that’s my love and my family," says Woodell, who hints that the events of the series will form the showman that Winston becomes in his later years, as portrayed magnificent by McShane. “I love Ian’s embellishment [of the character], and how delicious everything is. To some degree we begin to get there at the end [of The Continental] and you understand what motivates him, but I didn’t get to really participate in that deliciousness," he added.

Woodell is joined in the series by Mel Gibson as Cormac, a crime kingpin, as well as Ayomide Adegun who plays a younger version of Charon—the concierge of the New York Continental Hotel—in the John Wick series. They're joined by Misha Prada as NYPD detective KD, Jeremy Bobb as Mayhew, Jessica Allain as Lou, Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Nhung Kate as Yen, and Ben Robson as Frankie, who will serve as the older brother of Winston.

What Can We Expect When We Check In to The Continental?

The upcoming prequel series will center around Winston, who happens to be John Wick's loyal friend and partner — and sometimes, frenemy. The show will take us back to Winston's early years and shed light on how he managed to become the owner of The Continental Hotel during the 1970s. This exclusive hotel serves as a safe haven for assassins seeking protection. Throughout the series, we'll get to know the intriguing backstory of the renowned hotel, but Winston will also face a complex situation that pushes him to confront a past he has desperately wanted to leave behind.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick checks in on Peacock as a three-part event, with the first episode on Friday, September 22, with Night 2 following on September 29, and Night 3 airing October 6. Check out the synopsis below: