After an incredible quartet of movies (and a fifth chapter reportedly on the way), the John Wick franchise is venturing into new territory with The Continental: From the World of John Wick. Taking place decades before the events of the original film, The Continental will be the IP's first spin-off and television series, and is expected to tell the story of how Ian McShane's beloved manager Winston (the Colin Woodell) became the concierge of the titular hotel, which doubles as a safe haven for assassins, criminals, and more.

With the show just a month away from release, it makes sense that Peacock would want to showcase the exciting new series at San Diego Comic-Con. While none of the actors or writers of the series were present due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the planned panel still took place with several members of the creative team, including EP and Director Albert Hughes, executive producer Marshall Pershinger, action director Larnell Stovall, production designer Drew Boughton, and editor Ron Rosen and Collider's editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub moderating. The panel also shared some exclusive footage shown only to those in attendance. Thankfully we were there to see the new footage from The Continental and are happy to share what's in store for this highly anticipated John Wick prequel.

The Opening Behind-the-Scenes Featurette Introduces the Characters, Locations, and Tone of 'The Continental'

The panel opened with a behind-the-scenes featurette. The lengthy intro primarily focuses on the new environments, like current manager Cormac's (Mel Gibson) penthouse, and existing ones from the film, such as the lobby and the rooftop. However, the footage shown also gives us the best look yet at the show's central characters. This includes the roguish young Winston, the fearsome current continental manager Cormac, the currently nameless concierge (Sallay Garnett), the wise-cracking Lemmy (Adam Shapiro), and a younger version of Charon (Ayomide Adegun) - the fan-favorite concierge from the John Wick films that the late great Lance Reddick portrayed.

The featurette also gives a fairly good idea of what the tone of the show will be, which is seemingly slightly lighter and more comedic. While the John Wick films have always had elements of humor, the featurette shows that there will be a slightly larger emphasis on levity. The character of Lemmy in particular looks to be something of a comic relief figure.

'The Continental's Clips Keep the 'John Wick' Franchise's Spirit Alive

The John Wick franchise's big draw is undoubtedly its action setpieces, and we're happy to report that won't change with The Continental. The show's first clip reportedly takes place during the show's first episode and depicts a heist gone wrong, where a character named Frankie (Ben Robson) is caught stealing a mysterious box that the shadowy High Table covets. In a sequence that looks like it was stripped straight from the films, Frankie takes on a horde of goons in a nearby stairwell, with an action sequence filled with long takes, tons of blood, and very creative kills. Not only does this entire sequence contain the brutal action the franchise is known for, but the character of Frankie and his long hair, black suit, and fighting style make him look awfully similar to Keanu Reeves' world-famous assassin.

Producer Marshall Persinger confirmed that the character of Frankie is Winston's brother, and has been made a target of Cormac and the High Table. Also, according to action director Larnell Stovall, the impressive action sequence was filmed in a single day, and actor Ben Robson performed all the stunts.

The second sequence shows the charismatic Winston having a meeting with Cormac, following Frankie's heist. Cormac tells Winston that what Frankie stole is important, and he wants Winston to find his brother and the box. Winston refuses, saying that he and Frankie are estranged and don't care about each other. With that, Winston is escorted out of the hotel by Charon, though Cormac does order one of his cronies to follow Frankie's brother.

The third clip is another tense action sequence, where Winston tries to evade two assassins named Hansel (Mark Musashi) and Gretel (Marina Mazepa). Winston is barely able to escape the hotel room he's confronted in but is then stopped by a character named Mrs. Davenport (Claire Cooper), who appears to be a law enforcement officer. Her confrontation with Winston gives Hansel enough time to catch up to them. After killing a bellboy and wounding Davenport, Hansel and Gretel escape with Winston in their custody.

The fourth and final clip spends some time with Charon and Winston. In their meeting, Winston asks Charon to betray Cormac, effectively acting as his spy within the hotel. Whether Charon follows through with this insubordination remains to be seen, but fans of the franchise know that this is an early meeting between two people who will become lifelong friends.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick checks in on Peacock with the first episode on Friday, September 22.