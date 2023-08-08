The Big Picture The Continental is a new John Wick spin-off series that takes place 50 years in the past, showcasing the iconic hotel and its transformation over time.

The production design team worked to capture the menacing and ominous vibe of the hotel by incorporating towering eagles and a grandiose design reminiscent of the Flatiron style.

The series follows a young Winston Scott as he navigates the crime-ridden underbelly of New York City and ultimately becomes the owner of The Continental. It will be available on Peacock starting September 22.

A new teaser is turning the clock back 50 years and inviting audiences to check in to The Continental. Previewing what will be a brand-new trailer for the John Wick spin-off series, the short ten-second clip is a journey through time with the titular hotel on display. As the clip rolls, time changes right in front of the eye with not only the bustling streets of New York City shifting from the present day to the gritty 1970s, but also the man behind the assassin’s haven shedding years off of his life. The final moments of the teaser see Colin Woodell sipping a dirty martini, taking over the role of Winston Scott, first made famous by Ian McShane in the film franchise.

During a recent interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, production designer Drew Boughton shared some of the major changes made to the towering hotel that brought it back to yesteryear, noting that the exterior, which is heavily on display in the latest teaser, is a whopping 40 feet tall. Along with a large balcony and a grandiose overhang, we also see the eagles that Boughton pointed to during his interview. “We came up with the idea to put these eagles to give a whole new sort of menacing creative texture, like a secret society vibe to the front of this building,” Boughton said. Between the towering eagles and the Flatiron style of the building, the creative team absolutely nailed the ominous vibe that they set out to accomplish.

In The Continental, Woodell stars as a young Winston Scott in a crime-ridden New York City who is forced to take up arms against threats thought long-lost to the past. Trudging through the city’s seedy underbelly, the series will tell the story of how Winston became the hotel’s iconic owner. Along with Woodell, the spin-off also stars Mel Gibson as the villainous Cormac, Ayomide Adegun as the younger version of the late Lance Reddick’s concierge character Charon, Jessica Allain as Lou, Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Ben Robson as Winston’s older brother Frankie, Nhung Kate as Yen, Jeremy Bobb as Mayhew and Misha Prada as NYPD officer KD.

Image via Peacock

Where and When Will The Continental Be Available?

A three-part event, audiences can tune into Peacock on Friday, September 22 for the first episode with the second installment to follow on September 29, and the finale on October 6.

Check out the latest teaser for The Continental below and stay tuned for a fresh trailer tomorrow.