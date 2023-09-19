The Big Picture The Continental is a three-part miniseries that explores Winston and Charon's rise to power in the 1970s, taking over The Continental hotel.

Winston wants to kill Cormac and take over his hotel and empire, which leads him to assemble a team for the mission.

The series will premiere on September 22.

The countdown to check into The Continental has begun, the prequel to the John Wick franchise will chronicle Winston (Collin Woodell) and Charon’s (Ayomide Adegun) rise to power, taking over the reins of the hotel in the 1970s. The three-part miniseries is set during a time when the American mafia was on the rise and the Winter of discontent was setting in. While taking over The Continental is no small feat, Winston and Charon have got some help, in a new featurette the cast and team behind the series highlight the crew that’ll be aiding the two in their deadly mission.

"For Winston, because he wants to kill Cormac, he needs a team," tells Kirk Ward, co-writer and executive producer. Played by Mel Gibson, Cormac is the one who runs The Continental in the 70s. At this point, assassins and the mafia are both prevalent in the hotel. Winston wants to not only kill Cormac but to take over his house and empire as well.

“They’re criminals but they’re not criminals without some code,” explains Ray Mckinnon who plays Jenkins one of Winston’s aides in the series. The series also has several interesting female characters as well, including Jessica Allain, who explains of her character, “we’re a family of color in Chinatown with a dojo. For Lou, it’s the center of her life.” “There’s such a depth of characters and so many interesting characters.” adds executive producer Erica Lee.

Some of these characters will have their own histories as Hubert Point-Du explains his character’s story with Ben Robson’s Frankie, who is Winston’s younger brother who starts the main conflict in the series, “Miles’ relationship with Frankie runs really deep. They were in war together.” As director Albert Huges sums it up, “It’s Winston, Charon, and all other characters kind of spread out throughout the hotel trying to pull off this impossible heist.”

Who Else is in ‘The Continental?’

Along with the aforementioned cast, the series also features Mishel Prada as KD, Nhung Kate as Yen along with Peter Greene as Uncle Charlie, Jeremy Bobb as Mayhew, Katie McGrath as The Adjudicator, Ray McKinnon as Jenkins, Adam Shapiro as Lemmy, Mark Musashi as Hansel, and Marina Mazepa as Gretel.

The Continental is set to premiere on September 22 on Peacock in the United States, and on Prime Video internationally. While we wait for its premiere, you can check out the featurette down below: