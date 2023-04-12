The world of assassins may still be taking theaters by storm, but it's already time to step back inside The Continental. Peacock has released the first teaser trailer for the John Wick spinoff series from creators Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons, and it takes viewers through 1970s New York and the titular hotel years before Keanu Reeves stepped through its doors. This is no ordinary tour, however, as it shows the business of its esteemed patrons and the action that awaits both inside and outside the walls of the iconic sanctuary for criminals.

The teaser has no lack of style, cutting between shots within the Continental itself and the sprawling streets of New York City where a man is walking the streets amidst the glow of neon lights and windows. Considering the series is set 40 years before the events of the films, the city is facing a crisis amidst the sanitation strike and the prevalence of organized crime. Mafia members seem to be among the most common visitors to the Continental, though they follow the same rules of the hotel, utilizing gold coins as payment and only conducting "business" once their intended target steps off the grounds or becomes excommunicado. Everyone is armed to the teeth in the hotel and there's no shortage of colorful characters from stylish gangsters to twin assassins and sword-wielding savants. Outside, however, is where the breathtaking action takes place as fireworks fill the sky while shootouts take place between vehicles.

As the teaser draws to a close, we finally get a brief look at the mystery man walking the streets before he makes his way to the doors of the hotel. It's a young Winston (Colin Woodell) who, over the course of the three-part event, will orchestrate a takeover of the Continental with the help of his future concierge Charon (Ayomide Adegun) and other companions. To do so, he's dragged through the hellscape of the city into the underworld of the hotel as he faces a past he thought he was finally behind. The series is a chance to finally get to know Winston and his long-standing connection to the New York establishment.

The Continental Will Dive Into the Hotel's History With Action and Heart

While John Wick: Chapter 4 gave the fans an action-packed ending to the story of Baba Yaga, The Continental will explore the beginnings of a fan-favorite character with a little extra focus on the story to enlighten fans on the inner workings of the hotel. Speaking to Collider, producer Erica Lee broke down how there's plenty of Continental lore to be spilled throughout the three 90-minute episodes from the staff to the coins, and how one enters the sanctuary. At its heart, though, the series is very character-based with an equal balance of action and story to satisfy fans of the Wickiverse who want more from the characters they've grown to love and more of the bonkers action the series is known for.

The Continental premieres on Peacock stateside and internationally on Prime Video in September. Check out the teaser trailer below.