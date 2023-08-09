The Big Picture The Continental is a John Wick spin-off series focusing on Winston and his journey to establish The Continental Hotel, catering to assassins seeking refuge.

Mel Gibson stars as Cormac, a crime lord who recruits Winston's help in retrieving stolen property, leading to a deadly encounter.

The series features bone-crunching action, reminiscent of the Wick films, and will air as a three-part event beginning on September 22nd.

Peacock has released the first trailer for The Continental, the upcoming John Wick spin-off series which is set to debut on the streamer next month. The upcoming prequel series will focus on Winston, a close friend, and companion of John Wick, during his formative years. It will delve into Winston's journey as he establishes himself as the proprietor of The Continental Hotel in the 1970s, a sanctuary catering to assassins seeking refuge. Unveiling the origins of this infamous establishment, the television show will follow Winston as he finds himself entangled in a challenging predicament, forcing him to confront a past he had longed to escape.

The series stars Mel Gibson as Cormac, a crime lord, as well as Ayomide Adegun and Colin Woodell, who play younger versions of Charon and Winston Scott—the concierge and owner of the New York Continental Hotel—in the John Wick series. Cormac needs Winston's assistance in retrieving something stolen from him, by Winston's own brother no less, and Winston decides the best course of action is to ensure Cormac checks out of the hotel permanently.

They're joined by Misha Prada as NYPD detective KD, Jeremy Bobb as Mayhew, Jessica Allain as Lou, Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Nhung Kate as Yen, and Ben Robson as Frankie, the older brother of Winston. The trailer showcases the kind of bone-crunching action we've come to expect from the Wick films, led by their stunt guru and master director Chad Stahelski, who's on producing duties for the series, which had shades of Gareth Evans' The Raid to it, should the suggesting 'battle through The Continental' be the approach they take. Gibson brings a touch of hissable villainy to the series, which should make it fun when he meets his comeuppance in the series, which will air as a three-part event beginning September 22, with Night 2 following on September 29, and Night 3 airing October 6.

More from the World of Wick

The Continental is just one spin-off from the world of Wick set for release soon. Fans can also anticipate more gun-fu chaos with the release of Ballerina on June 7, 2024. Directed by Len Wiseman, this film will delve into the events that transpire between the third and fourth installments of the John Wick film series.

Ballerina will feature the fabulous Ana de Armas in the lead role of Rooney, complemented by the return of franchise favorites, including Ian McShane reprising his role as Winston, and the late Lance Reddick in a poignant performance as Charon, marking his farewell to the screen. Notably, Keanu Reeves will also grace the spin-off with his presence, taking on a significant role as the one and only John Wick himself.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick will premiere on Peacock on September 22. Check out the trailer down below.