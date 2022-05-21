Paramount’s The Contractor will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD formats on June 7. The film, which received a hybrid release in theaters and on-demand on April 1, is currently available for viewing on select digital platforms.

The Contractor is an action thriller that follows James Harper, a decorated serviceman who was involuntarily discharged from the United States Army Special Forces after it was revealed that he used illegal steroids for a knee injury. In order to keep his finances in check, Harper joins a private military company led by Rusty Jennings, a fellow veteran, and goes on a mission in Germany. However, not everything is as it seems and Harper must do what he can to stay true to himself.

The film has an impressive cast in its favor. Chris Pine, the lead of The Contractor, has appeared in several acclaimed films, including Star Trek and the Wonder Woman franchise. The British-Canadian Actor, Keifer Sutherland, stars in the thriller as Rusty; he is known for his work in the cult horror film The Lost Boys, the hit TV show 24, and the American psychological thriller, Phone Booth. Ben Foster is another well-known talent along for the ride in this film; he is widely known for his role in Freaks and Geeks, as well as his part in the film 3:10 to Yuma. Alongside Pine, Sutherland, and Foster, the film also features the acting talents of Gillian Jacobs, Eddie Marsan, J.D. Pardo, Florian Munteanu, Nina Hoss, Amira Casar, and Fares Fares.

Despite The Contractor's stellar cast, the film received a moderate reception as many critics praised its action elements but criticized its reserved approach to the overall message and themes. This resulted in mixed to average ratings.

The Contractor was directed by the award-winning Tarik Saleh, marking his English-language film debut. J.P. Davis wrote the film’s script while Basil Iwanyk (The Town, John Wick franchise) and Erica Lee from Thunder Road Films served as producers. Esther Hornstein was also onboard as co-producer of the film. Executive producers include Dan Friedkin, Micah Green, and Dan Steinman from 30WEST Productions, along with Jonathan Fuhrman, Tom Lassally, Josh Bratman, and Pine.

The Contractor's 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD formats are currently set for release on June 7.

