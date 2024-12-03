Guy Pearce will always be known for his Emmy Award-winning performance in Mildred Pierce in 2011, but just last year he starred in a period action piece that just got a major streaming update. Pearce stars alongside Tioreore Ngatai-Melbourne and Antonion Te Maioha in The Convert, a film following a preacher who arrives at a British settlement in the 1930s. When his violent past is brought into question, his faith is put to the test as he finds himself in the middle of a war between the local tribes. Hulu has officially announced that The Convert will begin streaming on the platform on December 7, bringing wonderful news for fans of Pearce’s work. The film earned a strong 84% rating from critics but a 57% score from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Shane Danielsen, Lee Tamahori, and Michael Bennett all teamed up to write the screenplay for The Convert, which is based on the novel Wulf by Hamish Clayton. Tamahori also directed the film three years after helming one episode of Billions, the Showtime Original series starring Paul Giamatti that ran from 2016 to 2023. In 2016, Tamahori was responsible for The Patriarch, originally titled Mahana, a drama starring Star Wars veteran Temuera Morrison. He also worked with Dominic Cooper, known for playing a young Howard Stark in the MCU, on the biographical thriller The Devil’s Double, which is available to stream on Freevee, Tubi, and Prime Video. He teamed up with Nicolas Cage on Next, the sci-fi thriller featuring Julianne Moore, and he’s known for his work on Die Another Day, the James Bond film starring Pierce Brosnan.

What Else Has Guy Pearce Been in Lately?

Pearce recently teamed up with Alex Pettyfer for Sunrise, the critically panned horror thriller directed by Andrew Baird that’s currently streaming on Tubi, and he also appeared alongside Teresa Palmer in the Hulu Original psychological thriller series The Clearing. Two years ago he starred as a reclusive and controversial actor who is drawn out of hiding once he begins to receive letters from obsessive fans in The Infernal Machine, but the film is unfortunately not streaming anywhere. Pearce will next be seen starring alongside Adrien Brody in The Brutalist, the 3.5-hour war epic that’s scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 30.

The Convert stars Guy Pearce and was directed by Lee Tamahori. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch The Convert when it arrives on Hulu on December 7.