The Big Picture Guy Pearce takes on a new role in the historical action drama The Convert, set in 19th-century New Zealand.

Our exclusive sneak peek reveals a tense moment between Māori tribes preparing for a conflict.

Director Lee Tamahori's film is gaining praise for the strong performances from the cast, earning an 80% on Rotten Tomatoes.

You’ve seen him as a Sergeant, as a money-hungry billionaire, as a man suffering from short-term memory loss, as one of the biggest names in art, as a member of the royal family, and even as a drag queen traveling around the Outback of Australia, but you’ve never seen Guy Pearce in a role quite like the one he’s taking on in The Convert. Today we’re thrilled to deliver an exclusive sneak peek of the historical action drama flick which is set to arrive in cinemas and on VOD this Friday, July 12. In the movie, which takes place in the early 19th century, Pearce plays a preacher who has found a new home in a remote colonial town in New Zealand. The scenery is beautiful, but the challenges presented to him are unique as he finds himself smack-dab in the middle of a longstanding war between two Māori tribes.

Our exclusive first look reveals a tense moment building between the tribes of indigenous people as both sides prepare for an altercation. As the montage plays out, viewers see each side gathering their weapons and courage, and fortifying their villages. Helped along by the inspiring words of their leaders, both tribes perform the war dance known as the haka before they face one another for combat on the beach. While you won’t see much of Pearce’s reverend, the sneak peek gives future audiences a close look at the tribes at the center of the drama.

Along with Pearce, The Convert also features leading performances from Te Kohe Tuhaka (The Dead Lands), Tioreore Ngatai-Melbourne (Hunt for the Wilderpeople), Dean O’Gorman (The Hobbit trilogy), Antonio Te Maioha (Spartacus: Blood and Sand), Jacqueline McKenzie (Deep Blue Sea), and Lawrence Makoare (Occupation: Rainfall). Known for his expansive background in action-packed films, director Lee Tamahori adds The Convert to his long list of credits, which include Die Another Day, Along Came a Spider, Once Were Warriors, Next, XXX: State of the Union, and more.

‘The Convert’ Has Already Gathered Believers In New Zealand

Prior to its upcoming release in the U.S., The Convert arrived in cinemas across New Zealand back in March following its premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. Already, the film is gaining praise from fans and critics, sitting comfortably on Rotten Tomatoes with 80%. The performances of the main cast are also getting their rightful attention, with Ngatai-Melbourne receiving the title of Rising Star at TIFF.

Check out our exclusive sneak peek at The Convert above and catch it in cinemas and on VOD this Friday.

The Convert (2024) The Convert is a historical action thriller directed by Lee Tamahori, starring Guy Pearce as Thomas Munro. Set in the 1830s, the film follows Munro, a lay preacher who arrives at a British settlement in New Zealand, only to find himself entangled in a violent conflict between Māori tribes. Munro's faith and violent past are put to the test as he navigates the treacherous landscape and cultural tensions of the time. Release Date July 12, 2024 Director Lee Tamahori Cast Guy Pearce , Tioreore Ngatai-Melbourne , Antonio Te Maioha , Jacqueline McKenzie , Lawrence Makoare , Dean O'Gorman , Ariki Turner , Duane Evans Runtime 119 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Lee Tamahori , Hamish Clayton , Shane Danielsen Expand

