Over a year since Guy Pearce came to the Toronto International Film Festival to bless audiences with The Convert, the historical drama is now ready to whisk viewers back to the 1830s from the comfort of their homes on DVD and Blu-ray. The first feature in seven years for xXx: State of the Union and Once Were Warriors director Lee Tamahori stars Pearce as a lay preacher caught in a conflict between Māori tribes in New Zealand and forced to reckon with his faith and his own violent past. To celebrate its physical release, Collider is excited to share a new sneak peek highlighting the violence inflicted by the tribes as Pearce's Thomas Munro watches on.

The sneak peek opens with Thomas and Charlotte (Jacqueline McKenzie) observing as the grieving Rangimai (Tioreore Ngatai-Melbourne) approaches her warlord father Maianui (Antonio Te Maioha). She seeks revenge for her husband's killer from among the enemy tribe's men and Maianui provides, bringing forth three of the people they captured. Unaware of the tribe's customs and what has been happening since he arrived at the nearby British colony, Thomas gets a rundown from Charlotte as the scene unfolds and Maianui speaks for his daughter's comfort. When he strikes one of the men in the back of the neck, the preacher tries to rush in and stop the violence against Charlotte's wishes. It's a scene that shows Thomas's dedication to his mission, though he initially lacks an understanding of the tribes he's working with.

In addition to Pearce, the cast of The Convert also features Te Kohe Tuhaka, Dean O’Gorman, and Lawrence Makoare. Tamahori's film is based on Hamish Clayton's original novel Wulf, released in 2011, with Matariki writer-director Michael Bennett tapped to adapt it into a story for the screen. The screenplay itself was penned by Tamahori in collaboration with Shane Danielsen. Together, the team managed to create a film that wowed critics after its festival debut with a Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 83%.

Pearce Is Keeping Busy in 2024 Beyond 'The Convert'

Pearce has kept busy since his trip to New Zealand, packing his 2024 schedule with a few notable film roles. He co-stars opposite Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones in The Brutalist, another historical drama and a festival darling under A24 predicted to draw plenty of Oscars attention. Although it won't hit theaters until 2025, The Shrouds brought Pearce into the horrifying world of David Cronenberg at Sundance this year as well. Perhaps the most exciting development for the star, however, is that he'll be donning drag opposite Hugo Weaving and Terence Stamp once again in a sequel to the LGBTQ+ cult classic The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. Original director Stephan Elliott is also back on board and a script is ready to go once deals get finalized.

If you want more of Pearce in the meantime, The Convert is available now on DVD, Blu-ray, and on demand. Check out our exclusive sneak preview in the player above.