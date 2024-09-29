Have you ever been on such a hot streak in a casino that you feel you can't lose? Everything is coming up on 7, 11, or 21, no matter your game. Well, that is when the casino boss and the house deploy "The Cooler." The Cooler is bad luck in the form of a human being. The cooler is such a destabilizing omen that his mere presence at your table will put the brakes on even the most sizzling run of good luck. In Wayne Kramer's terrific 2003 Las Vegas drama The Cooler, Bernie Lootz (William H. Macy) is the harbinger that ruthless Shangri-La Casino boss Shelley Kaplow (Alec Baldwin) will turn loose to ensure you don't win too much cash.

Most of the best movies set in Sin City are character-driven dramas. From Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack in Ocean's Eleven to Nicolas Cage and Elisabeth Shue's remarkable chemistry in Leaving Las Vegas to master director Martin Scorsese's brilliant Casino, audiences love to immerse themselves within the rocky and edgy relationships of the lead performers. The Cooler also boasts the talented Maria Bello alongside a stellar ensemble, including Macy, Baldwin, Paul Sorvino, and Ron Livingston. However, it's the emotional and heartwarming relationship between two down-and-out Vegas losers (Macy and Bello) that offers a glimpse of light in an otherwise grim and melancholic film, proving that a rose can grow in the desert.

What Is 'The Cooler' About?

Bernie Lootz is in debt to casino boss Shelley Kaplow for $150,000, and they have an understanding that Bernie will work the debt off as the cooler at the Shangri-La Casino. It's a thankless and depressing job that makes Bernie, who already has a pronounced limp from Shelley breaking his leg over his debt, chronically depressed. When Bernie finally gathers the courage and agency to tell Shelley that he's had enough of him and his miserable job, Shelley hires a beautiful but troubled woman named Natalie Belisario (Bello) to work as a cocktail waitress and woo Bernie into changing his mind. At first, the relationship is purely transactional as Natalie is so hard up for money that she agrees to make Bernie think she's interested in him. Over time, the two form an organic bond that becomes an actual relationship. Shelley is so busy trying to fend off a takeover by a local crime family and their figurehead, Larry Sokolove (Livingston), that he is unaware that Bernie and Natalie have a burgeoning romance happening right under his nose. The two sneak away to Bernie's cheap motel room every day just to be together. Their main challenge is getting out from under Shelley's sadistic thumb and leaving Las Vegas together.

The Chemistry Between William H. Macy and Maria Bello Is the Best Part of 'The Cooler'

Moviegoers love to root for the underdog, and Bernie and Natalie are the quintessential David taking on Goliath. How unlikely they are makes them even more appealing as a couple. Two of the unluckiest and down-and-out people in Las Vegas somehow meet and fall in love. It's a wonderful romance accentuated by Macy and Bello's chemistry. The two actors are both in their primes, and they play off of each other so effectively, bringing out a spectrum of emotions. Macy has such an emotive and quirky face that you can feel the love radiate off the screen when he embraces Natalie. Bello has always been an outstanding combination of beauty and scrappiness that reels you into her character with her charm but can also kick some ass when necessary. Her love and protectiveness over Bernie are things that he has never felt before, and they are both willing to go to the mat to ensure the safety of the other, even if it means taking on Shelley and his casino goons. As the viewer, their passion gets you completely invested in whether they will make it.

'The Cooler' Sets Love and Romance Against the Seedy Underbelly of Vegas

The saying, "Whatever happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas." exists because most of what happens there is tawdry and debaucherous. They don't call it "Sin City" for nothing. Things that you would never tell your mother, much less your grandmother, are why people enjoy going there. So, to see two bona fide bottom dwellers come together against the flashy but seedy underbelly of Las Vegas is a brilliant paradox. The best metaphor for Bernie and Natalie in The Cooler is a rose growing in the arid and inhospitable desert. It scratches and claws its way through the craggy and dried cracks of the desert and pulls itself out from underneath the Nevada soil. While the performances of Baldwin (in what is his only Oscar nomination for Supporting Actor), Sorvino, and Livingston are all spot on, the draw of The Cooler is the romance juxtaposed next to the darkness, immorality, and worldly pursuits that surround Bernie and Natalie. The carefully crafted pacing by director Wayne Kramer also allows the relationship to evolve and take center stage amid several other subplots. The Cooler may not be the first movie when you think of Vegas, but it deserves to be for how it shows that real love can be found in the most hopeless of places.

