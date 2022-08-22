Many genres have contributed to the concept of escapism, both in movies and TV series. While fantasy tends to be one of the most popular ones, no other accomplishes it quite like Science Fiction. While stories of magic and dragons succeed in transporting viewers to another realm, Sci-Fi does the same thing but makes it more believable. For viewers, movies like Back to the Future and series like Star Trek show them places that are not completely unlike our own world, making it seem not so out of reach.

Sometimes, the best way to immerse someone in a world is to create a central foundation in the form of a city. These locations have appeared in many shapes and sizes, just over the last couple of decades. No matter what, though, the Sci-Fi genre allows creators to invent cities in unique, exciting, and ultimately memorable ways.

A Weird and Wonderful City

In the not-so-distant future, a city called Weird is separated down the middle by a border called The Line. One side holds those in the upper-class, and the other holds those in the middle/lower-class. The many scientific advancements of Weird are headed by the famous Dr. Negari, but their end products aren’t always flawless.

Capitalizing on the popularity of anthology series', Weird City is collection of stories that was released as a YouTube Original in 2019. The different pieces of technology in the show, despite their faults, have made the city of Weird unique and interesting. Satirical concepts like therapy vending machines or A.I. powered houses that are more like lovers than homes make the show similar to Black Mirror, but much more comedic.

The Very Hungry City

Many hundreds of years from now, after an apocalyptic nuclear war, settlements have been rebuilt with a slight change. Many large cities have been motorized and put on wheels or tracks in order to “hunt” smaller cities. Most of these “Traction Cities” consume the smaller cities and absorb their resources, with the reborn London being one of the most dangerous predators.

Joining the existing variety of post-apocalyptic movies, Peter Jackson’s Mortal Engines is an adaptation of the novel by Philip Reeve. While London isn’t the only city in this universe that moves around and hunts, it is the focal one and a tool used by the main antagonist. The idea of using a mobile city as a predator for others and the steampunk aesthetic make this city one of a kind.

A City of Heroes

After a catastrophic earthquake leveled much of San Francisco in 1906, the Japanese immigrants in the city helped to rebuild it. Using Japanese architecture and construction techniques, the city was changed and reinforced to withstand any future earthquakes. After this reconstruction, the city was renamed San Fransokyo.

San Fransokyo is the setting for the 2014 Disney movie, Big Hero 6. While the technology in this movie is definitely advanced, it isn’t really connected to the city itself. What really stands out about San Fransokyo is how cool the mix of Eastern and Western culture is. The amalgamation makes the city a vibrant and fantastical place, that still seems like you could live there.

Big Market, Big City

While on the surface, this city may look like a bunch of tourists wandering around an empty desert, what they’re really doing is shopping! The city of Big Market is unique because it actually sits in another dimension. Those visiting must only put on a special headset and a pair of gloves in order to interact with the Big Market, which boasts over one million shops.

The desert that hosts Big Market does not exist on Earth, but on one of the planets in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. The concept of the market is fascinating, and not totally unlike VR. Of course, since it’s actually in another dimension, customers do have to bring their purchases through an interdimensional portal.

The City of Tomorrow

With the dream of a better future for the world, a group of scientists created a city called Tommorowland. Here, they could experiment, invent, and plan for prosperity in peace. Since the city resides in a separate reality, these scientists could do all of this away from the greedy, selfish, and cruel people who could stop them.

Joining the list of movies inspired by Disney attractions, Tomorrowland demonstrated the possibilities of the future. Unfortunately, the title city is mostly empty and derelict by the time of the movie’s events. However, at its peak, the city was truly the image of a better and brighter tomorrow. Despite the slight feeling of elitism that Tomorrowland gives off, it really does seem like it could be a perfect city.

City of the Gods

One of the nine realms, Asgard is the home of the Norse Gods and their people. For thousands of years, the All-Father Odin served as Asgard’s king, along with his Queen, Frigga, and his sons, Thor and Loki. Eventually though, the original Asgard was destroyed, and its people found a new home on Earth.

Featured first in Thor, the fourth installment the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Asgard is both a city and a realm itself. Before it was destroyed, the city was golden and beautiful, built to house all the grandeur of the Gods. The features of Asgard mix futuristic technology and Norse mythology wonderfully, blending fantasy and science-fiction like many other successful films.

The City of Today

In the year 2037, the world has really become a better place, and nowhere better exemplifies that than Todayland. Brought about by the efforts of inventor, Cornelius Robinson, this city became a place of peace and prosperity with the motto of, “Keep moving forward.”

Shown as the future in one of Disney’s many underrated movies, Meet the Robinsons, Todayland displays the progress and happiness of a true utopia. As opposed to somewhere like Tomorrowland, the mind behind this city continues to be that of optimism and fun. Not only that, but its advancements are ingeniously creative, as shown by things like insta-buildings and bubble transportation.

That’s No Planet, That’s a City

Since ancient times, the planet Coruscant has served as the capital of the galaxy for many governments including the Galactic Republic, and the Galactic Empire. To new visitors, Coruscant may seem like any other planet, covered with countries and many cities. However, the entire planet is actually one enormous city. Despite it being in a galaxy far, far away, this planet/city is actually similar to Earth, with 24-hour days and 365-day years.

Coruscant is one of hundreds of planets in the Star Wars universe, but one that is central to the plot, being the Jed- headquarters before they were forced elsewhere into hiding. The sheer magnitude of the city can be difficult to wholly contemplate, especially since it descends even below the surface to the city’s very literal underworld.

The Golden City

The mysterious kingdom of Wakanda was founded on an area of Africa that was struck by a Vibranium meteorite millions of years ago. Due to the effects of the Vibranium, the kingdom quickly advanced in technology until they were far ahead of the rest of the world. At the heart of the kingdom, the city of Birnin Zana serves as its capital, although it is also known as the Golden City or El Dorado.

First seen in a glimpse during Captain America: Civil War, the kingdom of Wakanda instantly became a fan favorite. While mostly due to its leader, King T’Challa, this was also because of the amazing, Afro futuristic design of it. Especially in the capital city, the many innovative uses of Vibranium are truly awesome to see.

City of the Timelords

For eons untold, the Timelords have served as the guardians and law-keepers of time on their home world of Gallifrey. The planet’s capital city, simply known as The Capitol, is where all the Timelords studied, trained, and conducted all government business. Encased in a large dome, the many contents of the Capitol were far older, and more dangerous than anyone other than the Timelords could handle.

Shown many times throughout the long-running series of Doctor Who, the Capitol is the home of the Doctor. Featuring concepts like a matrix of Timelord consciousnesses, living time machine workshops, and vaults of incomprehensibly powerful weapons, the Capitol’s intrigue comes from being both ancient and abstract.

