As the Beyoncé song goes, “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM”. We all know of the country’s internal issues, but the cut is far deeper when it comes to how the United States operates on foreign soil. This is what the upcoming documentary The Corridors of Power is going to stress when it premieres later this month. With a release window that makes it eligible for the Awards season, the explosive film seeks to chronicle America’s rise to the status of a global superpower and at what cost the country earned this title.

Opening with a shot that is hard to watch because you know what’s coming, The Corridors of Power trailer suggests that the documentary is not interested in treating the subject lightly. The film also puts former politicians on the hot seat, and has them talk bluntly about how America responded to reports of genocide, war crimes, and mass atrocities after the fall of the Soviet Union – and the short answer is “not well.”

The Corridors of Power Features Blunt Interviews with Politicians

The film interviews people who were there to witness firsthand what was happening in the corridors of power in the early 90s, including Madeleine Albright, James Baker, Condoleezza Rice, Colin Powell, and Hillary Clinton. In addition, the trailer suggests that the past is intricately connected with the present and that the movie will put two and two together to show how the Soviet Union episode served to dictate how America operates to this very day in countries like Rwanda, Bosnia, Syria, Libya, and Iraq.

Image via Showtime

RELATED: 'I Am Vanessa Guillen' Documentary Trailer Investigates a Chilling Military Murder

Filmmaker Dror Moreh Is Known For Not Approaching Subjects Lightly

The Corridors of Power is directed by Academy Award nominee Dror Moreh, who is known for not shying away from dissecting the complex relationship between politicians and foreign policy. In 2019, Moreh helmed The Human Factor, a documentary that chronicles a 30-year attempt of solving problems in the Middle East. Moreh also directed the award-winning The Gatekeepers, which told the story of Israeli security agents that had to keep the nation’s worst secrets.

The upcoming documentary had early screenings at this year’s Telluride Film Festival and at AFI Fest. Throughout its run, the film has been called both “disturbing ”and “illuminating”, and Todd McCarthy’s Deadline review states that The Corridors of Power offers “an utterly engrossing smorgasbord of insider views, informed analysis, historical perspective and political variables that cumulatively present a depressing analysis of the human condition, one that all too persuasively suggests that conflict is the most elemental fact of life”.

Showtime premieres The Corridors of Power theatrically in New York and Los Angeles on November 25, and in Washington, D.C. on December 2.

You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: