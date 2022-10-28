“Strangers don’t fare well in these parts…” These words of warning delivered by Doug Bradley – known for his iconic performance as Pinhead in the Hellraiser franchise – fall upon deaf ears as our protagonists in the 2008 horror-comedy The Cottage desperately try to get out of a sticky situation.

The horror comedy's story follows two brothers David & Peter (Andy Serkis & Reece Shearsmith) who travel to a remote cottage in the British countryside with a young woman named Tracey (Jennifer Ellison) whom they have kidnapped for ransom money. Tracey’s father is a crime boss with deadly connections, adding to the brothers’ strife as their mission turns sour very quickly due to their own incompetence at concealing their identity. The movie’s first half is very much a crime suspense comedy. Eventually it evolves into a full-on slasher horror in a tonal shift very similar to that of horror crime thriller From Dusk Till Dawn.

'The Cottage' Was a Passion Project for Paul Andrew Williams

Image via Pathé Distribution

Writer/director Paul Andrew Williams began to prove his versatility as a filmmaker with this being his second feature and his debut picture being the award-winning gritty drama London to Brighton. Continuing to pursue his interest in the crime genre while introducing his penchant for witty black comedy, The Cottage was a passion project for the filmmaker since the beginning of his directing career in 2001. Through the critical success of his feature length debut and the stars he was able to get on board for the project, production was finally becoming a reality.

RELATED: From Stoner Comedies to Slasher Horror: The Unpredictable Career of David Gordon Green

The director’s inspiration for the location and tone of the horror can clearly be seen as influenced by the iconic 70s masterpiece The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, as well as splatter classics such as My Bloody Valentine. By crafting well-timed laughs and pitch black humor around the brooding intensity, he created a fun tribute to that style of horror while also contributing an original installment to the genre. The beautifully written script was completed as early as 2003, with Shearsmith being approached specifically for the role of Peter as it was written with him in mind. As regaled at the film’s premiere at Frightfest in 2008, Shearsmith absolutely loved the script although was a little nervous about being thought of for the character of a “mean-spirited little twat”.

Shearsmith engulfed himself into the role by actually having his hair cut into Peter’s unmistakeable do for the eight-week film shoot. Filmed entirely on the Isle of Man in the UK, the location at nighttime perfectly accompanies the murderous doings of the psychotic force that the brothers come into contact with as the film progresses. The practical effects used are highly impressive, helping to provide the unforgettable gruesome points of the movie. THAT shovel scene… You’ll know the one when you see it!

The cinematography by Christopher Ross (Eden Lake), music score composed by Laura Rossi and editing by Tom Hemmings work together to beautifully accentuate the comic timing of the film. The key scene in which this is clear to see is the moment Peter comes to the rescue and successfully manages to delay the antagonist’s actions, only to then slowly stumble to the ground as he faints from exhaustion. The wide camera angle paired with the carefully timed choreography and dramatic orchestral notes hitting each shamble closer to the ground is a perfect visual gag.

'The Cottage' Is Comedy Horror at Its Finest

The genre-mashing to bring scares and laughs in equal measure to the audience hadn’t been done as well in British cinema since rom-zom-com Shaun of the Dead in 2004 - a movie better at scaring us than some traditional horror movies. The dark and edgy humor trickled through the script is delivered exceptionally by the cast whose comic timing hits just the right note each time. Serkis is hilariously angry as he becomes justifiably more frustrated with those around him through the runtime and Shearsmith continues to stretch his comedic chops as already perfected through his time in English dark comedy group The League of Gentlemen, while also proving himself to be up there with the greats of big screen screamers.

The key sequence that demonstrates the seamless blend of humor and blood-chilling horror takes place within the last half of the feature. When Peter and Tracey explore the resident farmhouse in search for help, they find a string of questionable materials such as disturbing photographs of a dysfunctional family and the unnerving sounds of distant screaming and chain rattling coming from the basement... With all this going on, Peter runs into an altercation with a room full of moths (his biggest phobia!) leading to the most outright hilarious sequence of the film set against the serene soundtrack from Carnival of the Animals. The blending of this well crafted comic scene with the following sequence of bombastic horror is masterful.

Peter and Tracey begin to investigate the noises coming from downstairs. Initially dismissed as being a rat scurrying around, this notion is quickly turned on its heels with the wonderfully filmed creepy discovery of dismembered body parts in the freezer behind Peter's head.... "I think we should go now." Peter whispers before an absolute cascade of bloody violence shockingly hits them in a scene chock-full of horrifying gore (shovel time!), suspense (the tense anticipation of the knife busting through the locked door) and giggles aplenty (the constant bickering between the characters in the midst of all the chaos and Peter's screams of terror!)

At 'The Cottage's Core Is a Brotherly Bond

Image via Pathé Distribution

It’s not just the laughs that propel the incredible character work. Williams is a writer deeply interested in placing characters into an increasingly stressful and desperate situation, then seeing how they function through it; very similar to what the Safdie Brothers are experimenting with in Hollywood now, with Good Time and Uncut Gems being masterclasses in anxiety-inducing stress on screen. The brothers in The Cottage become more relatable for the viewer as the narrative progresses, and you do sympathize for them despite them getting themselves into the mess through criminal acts. Their brotherly bond is instantly believable with the subtleties of their performances striking a chord and adding realism to the core of the film, which simultaneously enhances the creepiness of the horror aspect.

The more attention you pay to the grisly findings our protagonists find to unravel the mystery of what's happening around them, the more genuinely disturbing the background becomes. The brilliant final flourish of the story is having a villain that can get under the skin and has a mysterious past for the audience to ponder over after watching. The ending is funny yet emotional; a satisfying conclusion with enough ambiguous room for the viewer’s imagination to run wild with the characters’ dark history and reasons for ending up where they do.

The film premiered at the UK’s leading horror film festival Frightfest which was located in Glasgow on 23rd February 2008. It met generally lukewarm critic reviews, with Empire Magazine stating the consensus in their 3-star review; “Frightfest regulars and hungry gorehounds will get a kick out of this, but those who hailed Williams as a Brit-indie visionary after London To Brighton might be left scratching their heads.” Upon reading various reviews, it seemed that people took issue with the old school horror twist the third act takes; although I would argue that very much works in its favor at delivering a scary spectacle. Unfortunately, the film also underperformed at the box office, with a budget estimated at £2.5m but only taking $1.6m worldwide through its theatrical release. However, the film is gaining a small cult status now it is available via home viewing.

With its typically quaint British sensibilities (the English countryside, cups of tea being made at every available opportunity) among the horrific events, it does deserve another look for entry into the list of great British horror-comedy flicks. If you watch this one and enjoy it, I would also highly recommend the insanely violent and very funny Severance (2006) created by Christopher Smith, who shares an affinity for genre-hopping, being at the helm of both brutal London Underground horror Creep and Christmas family film Get Santa.

Williams has since gone on to be at the helm of horror Cherry Tree Lane and romantic drama Song For Marion. He has written and is currently directing historical drama Close Enough starring Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell, with a release date yet to be confirmed.