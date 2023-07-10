Author Cormac McCarthy, who recently passed away at age 89, had multiple novels of his adapted into films (The Road, No Country For Old Men) but only ever had one screenplay credit to his name. The 2013 crime drama The Counselor starring Michael Fassbender, Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Cameron Diaz, Brad Pitt and even had the legendary Ridley Scott directing. The film itself baffled critics and audiences alike upon release, thanks to its overt bleakness (something the writer was quite well known for), but a closer look allows one to appreciate the tone and choices made by all these Hollywood heavyweights, even if you aren’t a fan of the film itself.

The Counselor Wastes No Time Making You Uncomfortable

The basic plot of the film is fairly simple; Fassbender plays a lawyer (whose name we never learn, as everyone in the movie refers to him simply as Counselor) that gets in over his head after a drug trafficking deal with his nightclub owning/drug dealer friend, played by Bardem, goes south. Like any good thriller, there is plenty of murder and betrayal and all that jazz, however filmmakers McCarthy and Scott are much less interested in plot and details and such, and much more focused on vibes. Now, since that vibe is "Drug Deal Gone Bad," you know these two aren't playing around. In fact, from the very first scene in the movie, it's clear that the director and writer are not scared to go to uncomfortable places, as we watch Fassbender and his girlfriend, played by Cruz, have an exceptionally explicit morning. There's no actual nudity from either stars, but the dialogue and the way Scott places the camera underneath the sheets with the characters as they tease each other makes for an extremely steamy moment for sure; but it also somehow feels like we're seeing too much. A private moment that should only be shared between two lovers in the safest of places. But of course as the film goes on we learn that's the point, as we follow the titular Counselor get a front row seat to a world no one should see.

Now, if a scene where two of the most attractive actors on the planet play each other like a fiddle isn't enough to throw you off your game, the following scene will kindly ask you to hold its proverbial beer as we see Diaz's character, Malkina, riding a horse alongside her pet cheetahs in the desert near El Paso, Texas. And before you ask, yes, she does have a gold tooth and cheetah print tattooed on her shoulder. Before your brain can even begin to process what it's seeing, the film introduces Bardem's character, Reiner, whose entire look can only be described as Spain's answer to Guy Fieri. In a not so subtle display of wealth the two have brought along a portable bar and private chef, you know, as a treat. Reiner fixes up a couple of drinks and brings one to Malkina, who is gazing strongly towards the distance. Reiner inquires if she likes the view so much because it reminds her of somewhere else. "I like it for myself.", she replies. Tickled, he asks another question. "Do I remind you of someone else?". "Yes." she admits. "Someone you miss?", asks Reiner. She answers, "Someone who is dead. I don't think I miss things. I think to miss something is to hope that it will come back. But it's not coming back.". Without hesitation Reiner responds with " You don't think that's a bit cold?" "I think the truth has no temperature." Yikes.

This quick exchange is the perfect sales pitch for what this movie is selling; some of Hollywood's best actors performing the most poetic and bleak dialogue while having profound and tasteless conversations about anything and everything (but also nothing?) all while providing little to no detail about what's actually happening. Admittedly, that's not the most appealing pitch for a lot of people (or most, as it turned out), but the boldness of the filmmakers to revel in the darkness and the complete and utter commitment from the cast proves this fever dream of a film can't help but be compelling.

Bardem and Diaz Take The Movie's Biggest Swings Performance Wise

Speaking of the cast, Bardem and Diaz probably have the most screen time after the Counselor, and both take wild swings. Bardem's Reiner is easy to laugh at just by looking at him (and Bardem totally leans into it with abandon), but through conversations with Fassbender and Diaz, McCarthy deftly drops hints about whom this guy really is, and Bardem sells it all beautifully. One monologue in particular stands out with Reiner describing to the Counselor the one time Malkina straddled the windshield of his Ferrari (you read that right), and the way Bardem tells it as if this moment had a profound and life-changing effect on him is just jaw dropping in its bizarreness, and if anything it's so fascinating to watch an actor of his caliber go all in on material like this. Diaz, however, is almost in another movie entirely. Her performance as the stone-cold Malkina borders on camp, with several line deliveries scorched into your brain immediately (her delivery of "I'm famished" as the film's final line is an all-timer). In the context of the movie though, it makes perfect sense. Malkina is absolutely in her own world, doing what ever she wants whenever she wants, and Diaz goes all in with fascinating results.

Brad Pitt only has a handful of scenes in the film, but the character actor trapped in a leading man's body commands attention anytime he's onscreen. The actor is mostly used for exposition (what little the film allows, at least) but Pitt makes that McCarthy dialogue sing, even if he is describing exactly how the cartel likes to "take care" of people who wrong them (HINT: it's not pleasant). Cruz also delivers despite having what is probably the most thankless role in the movie. Her character is little more than a plot device, but because Cruz is an incredible actor (which Ridley is very aware of) she effortlessly and quickly convinces the audience that the love she has for Fassbender is everything, fully embodying the last ounce of good the Counselor may have.

Which brings us to the Counselor himself, Michael Fassbender. For a large chunk of the film, the actor is simply reacting to the insane characters and situations around him with a sense of calm bewilderment. However, during a hail mary conversation with a cartel leader (played with an apocalyptic calmness by Rubèn Blades) Fassbender finally breaks down once he realized the reality of his situation (HINT: It's also not pleasant). One of the most devastating moments of the whole movie is watching the Counselor accept his doom, and Fassbender is gut-wrenching to watch.

Ridley Scott Blames Bad Marketing For Films Failure

When the film premiered in October 2013, the film was DOA with critics and audiences, with the movie grossing a truly meager $16 million at the domestic box office (though it saved face a bit with $71 million worldwide on a $25 million budget). At first glance, it seems safe to blame the pitch black material and barely there plot, but Ridley Scott thinks otherwise. The director has since slammed the film's studio, 20th Century Fox, for poor marketing. “You’ve got Brad [Pitt], you’ve got Cameron Diaz, you’ve got Javier Bardem, you’ve got Penélope Cruz, you’ve got Michael Fassbender…are you fucking kidding me?,” Scott continued. “You don’t show it, you advertise and you put it out and you’ll have a $50-million opening weekend." If you look at the film's initial trailer, it's hard to disagree. The marketing team is too busy trying to sell the plot that the filmmakers desperately want you to ignore while shoving all the atmosphere and vibes to the side. A fatal move in terms of creating interest among audiences, according to the director.

Despite the poor box office and critical reception, The Counselor has acquired some well known defenders in the decade since it came out, with fans of both Scott and McCarthy's work happily beginning to pick up what this strange and dark little film is putting down. Thank goodness too, because any film showcasing Javier Bardem in a mesh T-shirt while waxing poetic about the important purpose of dance floors in a bar is a film worth remembering.