If you’ve been watching Saturday Night Live for the last couple of years, you probably noticed that one recurrent segment of the show is a video from a comedy group that identifies themselves as Please Don’t Destroy. John Higgins, who participates in the videos, is venturing into the movie world, and Good Deed Entertainment shared with Collider a trailer for the upcoming comedy The Country Club. We can now unveil this trailer to you along with the movie’s release date: June 23, just a little under a month from now.

In The Country Club, Higgins plays Roger Kowalski, a wealthy patron who welcomes a group of girls into a golf tournament. While they’re only after the prize money, Kowalski and other patrons are more focused on the friendly competition. One they can win, of course. As the competition evolves, their interests will collide, and they're bound to reveal their true colors in hilarious ways.

The trailer reveals that, much like the Please Don’t Destroy videos, The Country Club will lean into deadpan humor – the kind in which jokes are delivered with a straight face and almost no physical comedy to support it. However, we’ll have to wait till the movie premieres to see if the comedy will escalate to absurd nonsense levels just like they do on Saturday Night Live. The group also has another comedy movie slated to premiere on Peacock this year.

Image via Good Deed Entertainment

In The Country Club is directed by Fiona Robert, who makes her feature film directing debut after integrating the cast of series like Younger and Chicago P.D. She also stars in the movie, which she co-wrote with her co-lead Sophia Robert. Aside the Higgins, the cast of The Country Club also features Elaine Hendrix (Dynasty), James Urbaniak (The Fabelmans), and longtime SNL writer Steve Higgins.

From SNL Short Features to Feature Films

This isn’t the first time that a comedy group breaks out of SNL. Barely a decade ago, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andy Samberg did something similar with his group The Lonely Island — whose segments were called “an SNL digital short” and were more focused on songs and parodies. Recently, group members worked on titles like Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, and Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

The Country Club premieres simultaneously in limited theaters and on VOD on June 23. You can watch the exclusive trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: