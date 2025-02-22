Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Couple Next Door.

Sexual tension, subterfuge, and obsession all boil over in The Couple Next Door's finale, as this six-episode season comes to a close by addressing the very first scene that flashed across our eyes in the premiere. The show opens up with the enigmatic and tense sequence of the four main characters running out of a cottage and into the woods with a gunshot ringing out behind them. This preview returns to our minds as the separate storylines in The Couple Next Door finally converge and make their way to the fateful cottage, where the intense feelings between Danny (Sam Heughan), Becka (Jessica De Gouw), Pete (Alfred Enoch) and Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson) erupt in a frenzy.

Evie Lures Danny to the Cottage in 'The Couple Next Door'

Evie's infatuation with Danny reaches a peak in the finale as her crush, sparked by the chemistry of the couple swap, evolves into a deeper obsession when she finds out she is pregnant with his child. Turns out, during the swap, Evie lied about being on the pill. After Pete finds out the truth, Evie decides to stay with her parents and asks to visit the cottage in their yard for a few days. Here, she reveals to her father that the baby isn't Pete's, allowing a look of horror to wither on his face. When he leaves in disgust, Evie concocts a plan to seduce Danny by begging him to come save her from her threatening father.

Evie doesn't realize that Becka is also on the way with Danny, both concerned about their friend but also facing issues of their own. Becka is frustrated over Danny's secrets and insecurities as she finds out about his son from a previous relationship and that he had slept with Evie a second time without the rest of the couple present. Despite these lies, the usually strong couple make a display of effective and meaningful communication, so when they arrive at the cottage, they have a solid, united front to deal with Evie's feelings. It is a point of contrast between the two relationships, as Becka and Danny still manage to find a way to be open and honest about the lies, while Pete and Evie buckle under difficult conversations and let emotions fester, leading to the explosive finale.

'The Couple Next Door' Escalates Pete's Violent Spiral

Meanwhile, Pete publishes his exposé on Robbie Spencer (Mark Frost), a local business tycoon, after using the sources he blackmailed out of Danny, but now that he cannot throw himself into work (or onto his coworker), his emotions begin to take over in alcoholic waves. When one of Robbie's goons comes over to threaten Pete, he is so delirious and stricken by hatred that he barely registers that Danny saves his life and instead stashes the gun that fell from his pocket. This goon had also followed Danny and Becka to the cottage, intending to eliminate Danny after Pete viciously revealed he was his source.

The next day, Pete also begins to make his way to Evie's parents' place as he believes she has run away with Danny due to their neighbor's tip. Jean's (Kate Robbins) storyline with Alan (Hugh Dennis) has a brief crossover here after finding the conviction and strength to leave her lewd husband when she speaks with Becka. Alan had been stalking Becka and posting her private, intimate images on the internet to humiliate her, taking away her business but ultimately causing him to lose his wife while he was still recovering from a stroke. After enduring his lack of compassion and attention for so long, Jean decides she doesn't want Pete to suffer the same fate and suggestively informs him that Danny is not home while Evie isn't either, further fueling Pete's rage.

Who Shoots the Gun in 'The Couple Next Door's Finale?