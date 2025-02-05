Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Couple Next Door Episode 3.

Suburbia has never been steamier than in The Couple Next Door; a series that turns unloading moving trucks and taking out the bins into foreplay. Among its multiple unfolding storylines currently, the series excels in the mounting sexual tension between the two main couples. Even the most hardened erotica fans will be squirming in anticipation when, specifically, Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Danny (Sam Heughan) enter the screen. But what's really effective about this tantalizing atmosphere is not only the heightened level of arousal, but the distinct feeling of discomfort that arrives with it. We feel both the forbidden sexual tension and the creeping anxiety that fills the air: smothering us, exciting us, and stressing us out.

'The Couple Next Door' Masters Sexual Tension and Discomfort

In the first two episodes of The Couple Next Door, the forbidden allure that Evie and Danny have for each other is executed in a fairly standard, but nonetheless effective way. Holding eye contact for a second too long, whipping down the suburban streets on a motorcycle, and touching each other while dancing all become electrifying as the camera sways, zooms in, and captures moments in slow motion. The score is heated and light at the same time, keeping the suggestiveness of their innocuous actions at the forefront (though Danny's wandering hands while dancing are a little more overt).

But the series' talent lies in how uncomfortable the excitement of these interactions are, as it balances both perspectives of the taboo couple and the jealous onlooker, Pete (Alfred Enoch). This is especially seen in the dancing scene, where the camera veers off to Pete very briefly and infrequently: just a gentle nudging reminder that he is there. His expression is even more devastating, with a slightly agape mouth and widened eyes, more akin to shock than rage. He doesn't quite believe his wife is acting his way but is weirdly put in an impossible position, as she isn't necessarily doing it behind his back, and he still feels out of his depth next to this free-spirited, non-monogamous couple.

Being exposed to Evie's attraction (especially after her miscarriage) and Pete's hesitation, our empathies are torn between the two. It is only after this scene that the idea of the couple swap begins floating around, but we already feel like we are knee-deep in foreplay and cheating. The atmosphere is a disorienting mix of arousal and the prototype of jealousy, as Pete hasn't reached that level yet, but it is clearly inevitable. Next to Becka's (Jessica de Gouw) excitement for her partner, since she is polyamorous, Pete's discomfort is more visceral than ever, tainting the heat in the air.

Conflicting Tension Culminates in 'The Couple Next Door' Episode 3