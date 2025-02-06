Two neighbors share a sexy secret in Collider's exclusive sneak peek from this week's episode of The Couple Next Door. Eleanor Tomlinson and Sam Heughan play a trysting couple in the British psychological thriller. The fourth episode of the series, "I Know It's a Secret," airs this Friday on Starz.

In our sneak peek, neighbors Evie (Tomlinson, The Nevers) and Danny (Heughan, in his first role since wrapping up Outlander earlier this year) meet each other outside in the night. She wonders if he's been avoiding her since their earlier indiscretion, and admits that she can't stop thinking about him. He dissuades her from further contact, as it's too dangerous for them to be together. She wonders, however, if their respective partners could be convinced to open up their relationships. He's dubious, but it's clear that she holds out hope. Will this relationship develop, or is this romance doomed? You'll have to tune in this week to find out.

What Is 'The Couple Next Door' About?

The Couple Next Door, which first aired in the UK last year, stars Tomlinson and How to Get Away With Murder's Alfred Enoch as Evie and Pete, a teacher and journalist, respectively, who move to the suburbs. Their new neighbors, police officer Danny and personal trainer/social media influencer Becka (Heughan and Arrow's Jessica De Gouw) are friendly and welcoming...maybe a little too friendly and welcoming, especially once Danny and Becka reveal that they're non-monogamous. When Evie and Danny share a night of passion, lines start to get blurred, and seemingly decent people start to do things they would once have found unthinkable. The series is an English-language adaptation of the Dutch series Nieuwe Buren; it was written by David Allison (Bedlam) and directed by Belgian director Dries Vos (Professor T).

The Couple Next Door has already been renewed for a second season; it will become an anthology series, with the new season following two different couples making dangerous liaisons. The stars of season one will not return; season two, which adapts the Danish series Fatal Injections, will star Annabel Scholey (Doctor Who), Sam Palladio (Nashville), Aggy K. Adams (The Witcher), and Sendhil Ramamurthy (One Piece). There is one holdover from the first season, however: Hugh Dennis (Outnumbered), who plays creepy neighbor Alan Richardson, will return.

"I Know It's a Secret," the fourth episode of The Couple Next Door, airs this Friday on Starz. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch our exclusive sneak peek above.