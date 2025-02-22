[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for the finale of The Couple Next Door.]

Summary Easy cast chemistry was crucial for the success of the drama series 'The Couple Next Door.'

The emotional spiral that both Pete and Evie experience was enjoyable for co-stars Alfred Enoch and Eleanor Tomlinson to portray.

Shooting the most intimate moments required planning and collaboration with an intimacy coordinator.

In the drama series The Couple Next Door, which aired in the U.S. on Starz, an idyllic suburban neighborhood is hiding secrets that will ultimately test the love of traffic cop Danny (Sam Heughan) and his yoga instructor wife Becka (Jessica De Gouw), as well as new neighbors Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Pete (Alfred Enoch), who have moved with the dream of starting a family. As the two couples become friends, sharing intimate details and their deepest desires, it seems to awaken something in Evie that ultimately leads to a moment of passion with Danny. But when it becomes clear that his feelings for her are not reciprocated, her obsession develops dangerous consequences that lead to a showdown that reveals painful truths, and the couples must decide if their love for each other is enough.

After watching the season, Collider got the opportunity to chat with Tomlinson and Enoch about how lucky they were to have such easy cast chemistry, Pete’s rapid downhill spiral, shooting Evie and Danny’s scene in the rain, working out Pete’s most difficult demand of Evie, shooting all the wild moments in the season finale, and that final smile from Evie.

Collider: I feel like the moral of this story is that maybe you should reconsider becoming too friendly with your neighbors. Do you feel like you guys will look at any new neighbors you might get a bit differently from now on?

ALFRED ENOCH: That’s a horrible thought. This show might be responsible for the disintegration of our social fabric.

The Cast of 'The Couple Next Door' Felt Lucky About How Quickly They Became a Family

"It was just great fun from the start."