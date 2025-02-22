[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for the finale of The Couple Next Door.]

Summary An idyllic neighborhood hides secrets, testing the love of two couples in the drama series 'The Couple Next Door.'

Chemistry turns to obsession in an affair between Danny and new neighbor Evie, with dangerous consequences.

The foursome's commitment to their characters, changing allegiances, and vulnerable moments make for a compelling drama.

In the drama series The Couple Next Door, which aired in the U.S. on Starz, an idyllic suburban neighborhood is hiding secrets that will ultimately test the love of traffic cop Danny (Sam Heughan) and his yoga instructor wife Becka (Jessica De Gouw), as well as new neighbors Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Pete (Alfred Enoch). The two couples become friends, sharing intimate details and their deepest desires, which seems to awaken something in Evie. When an undeniable chemistry between leads to a moment of passion between Danny and Evie, it quickly turns to an obsession with dangerous consequences that lead to a breaking point. A violent showdown leads to painful truths and the couples must decide if their love for each other is enough.

After watching the season, Collider got the opportunity to chat with Heughan and De Gow about the foursome’s commitment to their characters, changing allegiances, never judging Danny and Becka, trying to make the scene in the rain between Danny and Evie look sexy, how rewarding it felt to be so vulnerable, the experience of exploring the consequences, and whether they think their characters would stay together.

Collider: I feel like the moral of this story is that maybe you should reconsider becoming too friendly with your neighbors. When you do something like this, do you feel like you’ll be looking at any new neighbors you might have a bit differently from now on?

JESSICA DE GOUW: I know my neighbors very, very well and we are not gonna get in this situation. I love them dearly. This is not for us.

SAM HEUGHAN: Yeah, I don’t really know my neighbors that well. Maybe that’s a good thing, but maybe this is the catalyst for me to get to know them better. I think I should. But I can’t really go ‘round and say, “Hey, watch my TV show. Can we hang out now?” It’s gonna be fine.

Sam Heughan and Jessica De Gouw Were Fully Committed to Their 'The Couple Next Door' Characters

"We're just so fortunate that it was such a talented, amazing group of people that came together."