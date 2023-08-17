The Big Picture The Couple Next Door is a thrilling six-part series set to premiere in 2024, featuring Sam Heughan and Eleanor Tomlinson as the lead characters.

The show delves into the dark psychological themes of suburban life, exploring the consequences of pursuing one's deepest desires.

Directed by Dries Vos and written by David Allison, the series promises to be an emotional roller coaster that highlights the mysteries behind closed doors.

Starz has given us a sneak peek into the upcoming six-part intense thriller called The Couple Next Door. The show is set to premiere in 2024 after being shown on Channel 4 in the UK. The psychological thriller has cast as its leads Sam Heughan, best known for Outlander, and Eleanor Tomlinson from Poldark, alongside Jessica De Gouw and Alfred Enoch. The filming for the series concluded earlier this summer in both Leeds and Belgium.

The series follows the story of Evie (Tomlinson) and Pete (Enoch) as they move into an upscale neighborhood. They step into a world of nosy neighbors and the pressures of keeping up with social status. However, they find an unexpected friendship with their neighbors, Danny (Heughan), a confident traffic cop, and his wife Becka (De Gouw), a glamorous yoga instructor. Over time, these two couples become closer, and eventually, on a significant night, their relationships take a sexual turn that will forever alter their lives.

The show explores dark psychological themes within the context of suburbia, revealing the consequences of pursuing one's deepest desires. It is directed by Dries Vos and written by David Allison. With its six episodes, the series promises to be an emotional roller coaster that highlights the mysteries that lie behind closed doors. The executive producers include Jo McGrath, Walter Iuzzolino, and Alison Kee, while Jen Burnet serves as the producer.

An Addictive, Emotional Roller-Coaster

At the time the series was announced, Heughan—who had previously worked with Starz on Outlander—released a statement saying: “l’m thrilled to be working with Eagle Eye Drama and director Dries Vos again and adding a third series with my STARZ family. Dries has a unique visual flair and I’m sure we’re going to make something special.”

Tomlinson added: “Evie is an exciting challenge for me — a girl whose world is turned upside down as she navigates devastating trauma, which isn’t helped by unresolved issues from her past", while Channel 4's head of drama Caroline Hollick said: “This series is an addictive, emotional roller-coaster with something to say about modern sexual mores, with an electrifying cast that will set our screens on fire.”

The Couple Next Door is produced by Eagle Eye Drama and distributed internationally by Beta Film. Fans in the UK can catch it on Channel 4 this fall, while viewers in the US and Canada will see it on Starz in 2024. See the rest of the new images below.