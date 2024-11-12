Get ready for some more chaotic romantic entanglements as The Couple Next Door has been renewed for Season 2, according to a report from Deadline. The UK series debuted last winter on Channel 4 to incredible ratings, starring Outlander star Sam Heughan and Eleanor Tomlinson (The Outlaws). Within just a week of its premiere, the psychological thriller became Channel 4's highest-viewing scripted streaming launch, with over 1 million views. With a record like that, a renewal was definitely a no-brainer. Season 2 will feature an all-new cast and a story different from the first.

The debut season saw two central couples pulled into a complicated web of deceit spawned by lust and intense passion, and it looks like Season 2 will again feature the same themes. At the center of Season 2's plot are heart surgeon Charlotte Roberts and consultant anesthetist, Jacob, both described as "a high-flying busy married couple." Their lives will be upended by the arrival of Mia, their new colleague who coincidentally becomes their new neighbor next door. Per the official synopsis, Mia will "work her way into Charlotte and Jacob’s confidence and eventually their bed. Mia also quickly befriends cul-de-sac outcast Alan, whilst Charlotte has to handle the reappearance of past flame Leo. It’s not long before Mia’s past comes back to haunt her, leading Charlotte and Jacob to question who she really is, especially when patients at the hospital mysteriously start dying.”

Who Will Star In 'The Couple Next Door' Season 2

The Couple Next Door Season 2 will feature some familiar names. Annabel Scholey has been cast to play Charlotte, while Nashville alum, Sam Palladio will play her husband Jacob. The Witcher's Aggy K Adams will play the story's villain, Mia while One Piece star Sendhil Ramamurthy will play Charlotte's ex-boyfriend, Leo. Hugh Dennis who played the creepy neighbor Alan Richardson, will return to reprise his role. He is currently the only character from Season 1 set to return.

While Season 1 was based on the Dutch series Nieuwe Buren Season 2's story is a loose adaptation of the Scandi drama Fatal Injections about an illicit romantic affair between the staff of a fictional hospital. Season 2 is written by David Allison and directed by Dries Vos. The Couple Next Door is produced by the ITV Studios-backed Eagle Eye Drama with Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino serving as executive producers and Jennifer Burnet as producer.

Filming for The Couple Next Door Season 2 is currently underway in Belgium, but no release date has been set. Stay tuned to Collider for updates and catch up on Season 1, now available to stream on Prime Video.

The Couple Next Door Release Date November 27, 2023 Cast Eleanor Tomlinson , Sam Heughan , Alfred Enoch , Jessica De Gouw Seasons 1 Writers David Allison Network Starz Directors Dries Vos Showrunner David Allison Producers Bert Hamelinck , Dimitri Verbeeck , Robin Kerremans Character(s) Pete Thomas , Sgt. McGinn , Alan , Gary Hudson , Noddy , Evie Greenwood , Kyle , Lawrie , Jas Atha , Danny Whitwell , Becka Whitwell , Sophie Foxton , Jean Richardson , Gloria , Lena , Robbie Spencer , Susan , Brian , Rachel , Teacher , Yvonne , John , Lars , Mike , DC Collins YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OpxcSzbXoAI Expand

