The Big Picture The trailer for The Couple Next Door teases intense emotions, escalating relationships from friends to lovers.

Relationships between the couples have deeper layers, bringing danger, threats, and tension into the story.

The series director and writer explores the unspoken rules of suburbia, aiming to delve into moral values and the concept of monogamy.

Starz unveiled today a trailer for their upcoming thriller series The Couple Next Door. The story centers around two couples that strike up a friendship but quickly see it evolve into something dark as secrets and lies start to circle them. The series stars Sam Heughan (Outlander), Eleanor Tomlinson (The Outlaws), Jessica De Gouw (Pennyworth) and Alfred Enoch (How to Get Away with Murder). It is set to premiere this winter.

The teaser trailer for The Couple Next Door hints at some intense emotions that Evie (Tomlinson), Pete (Enoch), Danny (Heughan) and Becka (De Gouw) will experience. It also seems like they'll move on pretty fast from strangers to best friends and to lovers – we'll just have to wait to find out who will hook up with who, and which hearts will get broken in the process.

Additionally, the trailer suggests there are much deeper layers to the relationship between the two couples. Love and sex are complicated enough, but it gets much more dangerous when you have people at gunpoint, threats getting thrown around and tensions hitting an all-time high. This all points to a roller coaster ride of a series across its six episodes, and all we have to do is wait for all of it to play out on our screens.

Who's The Team Behind 'The Couple Next Door?'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Couple Next Door is directed by Dries Vos (Professor T). Episodes are written by David Allison, who previously penned Marcella and Bedlam. In an interview, with Hello! Magazine, Allison revealed that one of the reasons why he decided to write the show is because he was strangely fascinated by the unspoken rules that take place when you live in suburbia.

"I'm actually kind of obsessed with suburbia and a lot of us have grown up in cul de sacs or little streets where everyone is curtain twitching and I've always wanted to write about that because I think there's strange unwritten rules about the morals and what is and isn't allowed on the street. So it was just the perfect project. I wanted to delve into those unwritten rules about what is acceptable and what we understand is acceptable when we live in a place. Also, to write about monogamy and non-monogamy and make sure we're not being condemnatory."

The Couple Next Door originally aired on Channel 4 in the UK. Starz revealed it will premiere for American audiences this winter, but a specific release window is yet to be announced. You can watch the teaser trailer above.