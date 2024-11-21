Outlander's Sam Heughan and Arrow's Jessica De Gouw are The Couple Next Door in a trailer for the hit British thriller series. Already a success in the UK, the series is finally set to hit North America early next year. The series will debut on Starz on January 17, 2025.

In the new trailer, teacher Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson, Poldark) and journalist Pete (Alfred Enoch, How To Get Away With Murder) move into an upscale suburban neighborhood, looking to start a family. They hit it off right away with next-door neighbors the Whitwells; Danny (Heughan) is a traffic cop, while Becka (De Gouw) is a personal trainer and influencer. But it's Danny who has a profound influence on Evie, as she becomes romantically obsessed with him. Of course, Becka notes that she used to be in an open relationship, so maybe they can all handle this peacefully, right? Well, given that the rest of the trailer features guns, chases through the woods, and clandestine motorcycle rides, it would appear not. The six-episode series will air its premiere on Starz on January 17, 2025, following the seventh-season finale of Outlander, with new episodes to follow weekly.

Who Are the Creatives Behind 'The Couple Next Door'?

The Couple Next Door is a remake of the Dutch series Nieuwe Buren. It was directed by Belgian helmer Dries Vos, a veteran of the British mystery series Suspect and Professor T. It was written by David Allison, who also penned episodes of The Case and Marcella, and created the series Bedlam. Jo McGrath, Walter Iuzzolino, Alison Kee, and Vos serve as executive producers; it is produced by Jennifer Burnet. The series is a production of Eagle Eye Drama, and distributed worldwide by Beta Film.

The Couple Next Door premiered on Channel 4 in the UK in late 2023 and was an instant ratings success. A second season has already been greenlit; it will follow two different couples with their own deadly romantic entanglements. Most of the cast has not been announced to return; season two, which adapts the Danish series Fatal Injections, will star Annabel Scholey (Doctor Who), Sam Palladio (Nashville), Aggy K. Adams (The Witcher), and Sendhil Ramamurthy (One Piece). However, Hugh Dennis (Outnumbered), who plays creepy neighbor Alan Richardson, will reprise his role.

The Couple Next Door will premiere on Starz on January 17, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer below.

The Couple Next Door Release Date November 27, 2023 Cast Eleanor Tomlinson , Sam Heughan , Alfred Enoch , Jessica De Gouw Seasons 1 Writers David Allison Network Starz Directors Dries Vos Showrunner David Allison Producers Bert Hamelinck , Dimitri Verbeeck , Robin Kerremans Character(s) Pete Thomas , Sgt. McGinn , Alan , Gary Hudson , Noddy , Evie Greenwood , Kyle , Lawrie , Jas Atha , Danny Whitwell , Becka Whitwell , Sophie Foxton , Jean Richardson , Gloria , Lena , Robbie Spencer , Susan , Brian , Rachel , Teacher , Yvonne , John , Lars , Mike , DC Collins YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OpxcSzbXoAI Expand

