The Big Picture The Courier, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, is a true-life spy thriller about businessman Greville Wynne's involvement in the Cuban Missile Crisis.

The film, with an 85% critics rating, also features Rachel Brosnahan and is directed by Dominic Cooke, known for On Chesil Beach.

Stay tuned for updates on the cast's future projects and catch The Courier on Hulu starting August 25.

One Benedict Cumberbatch project which flew under the radar due to the time it was released is about to begin streaming on a major platform. The Courier, the 2021 spy thriller which Cumberbatch stars in alongside Merab Ninidze, Vladimir Chuprikov, and James Schofield, will officially begin streaming on Hulu starting August 25. The film is based on a true story which follows a real businessman named Greville Wynne (Cumberbatch) who finds himself working for the Russian army in an attempt to stop the Cuban Missile Crisis. In addition to Cumberbatch and the aforementioned cast members, The Courier also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Fred Haig, Emma Penzina, and Anton Lesser, and currently boasts a "certified fresh" score of 85% from critics and a nearly flawless 95% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Courier was written by Tom O'Connor, who made his screenwriting debut in 2012 on Fire with Fire, and the also wrote The Hitman's Bodyguard in 2017, the buddy cop action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson which was so successful it spawned a sequel, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, which sees Reynolds and Jackman reprise their roles and also brings on Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas to the cast. The Courier was directed by Dominic Cooke, and it is viewed as his most famous work to this day, as well as the 2017 musical romance filming starring Saoirse Ronan and Billy Howle, On Chesil Beach. Cooke and O'Conner proved themselves to be a match made in heaven with their work on The Courier.

What Else Have ‘The Courier’ Stars Been Up to?

Close

Benedict Cumberbatch will always be known for his role as Doctor Strange in the MCU, but he has also been nominated for two Oscars in his career; one for The Imitation Game in 2014 and the other for The Power of the Dog in 2021. He also recently starred in Eric and The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. As for Brosnahan, she's been tapped to play famed Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane in James Gunn's Superman, which is currently slated to release on July 11, 2025. She's also an Emmy winner and several-time Emmy-nominee for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and she even played a recurring role in House of Cards.

The Courier stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Rachel Brosnahan and was written by Tom O'Connor and directed by Dominic Cooke. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch The Courier on Hulu starting August 25.