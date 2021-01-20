Benedict Cumberbatch and Rachel Brosnahan are two very talented actors whom we happen to largely know in two iconic roles with two iconic lewks — Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Brosnahan as the marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Wanna see these two thespians, alongside a game cast, don some new duds in a new environment? Check out the first images from The Courier (which first debuted at Sundance 2020 as Ironbark) below.

The Courier, which will likely become your dad's new favorite movie, is a Cold War thriller starring Cumberbatch as a businessman turned spy Greville Wynne and Merab Ninidze (Without Remorse) as Russian asset Oleg Penkovsky (codename: Ironbark) who attempts to mitigate the looming Cuban Missile Crisis. Alongside Cumberbatch, Brosnahan, and Ninidze are stars Jessie Buckley (I'm Thinking of Ending Things), Angus Wright (The Witches), and Kirill Pirogov. It's directed by Dominic Cooke (The Hollow Crown) from a screenplay by Tom O'Connor (The Hitman's Bodyguard). And in its setting, time period, and emphasis on the ways average people helped fight the oddness of the Cold War, it reminds me very much of Bridge of Spies, Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks' slept on Cold War drama. Color me curious for this dramatic true story.

The Courier is scheduled to be released March 19. Check out the first images below. And if you're still intrigued about the film, here's our Sundance review and our interview with Brosnahan, Ninidze, and Cooke back when it was still called Ironbark.

