Exclusive: ‘The Courier’ Trailer Teases a Real-Time Thriller with Gary Oldman and Olga Kurylenko

Today, we’re pleased to debut the trailer for Lionsgate’s upcoming thriller The Courier. The film stars Gary Oldman as a crime boss who sets out to execute the lone witness (Amit Shah) who could testify against him, but when his mysterious courier (Olga Kurylenko) decides to protect the witness, the two must fight for their lives against an army of ruthless killers.

The most appealing aspect of this trailer is how it feels like a riff on The Transporter. You’ve got a mysterious figure with a seemingly mundane job who actually can kick a lot of ass against an army of thugs. If someone came to you and said, “I want to do The Transporter, but it’s a woman instead of a man, and she rides a motorcycle instead of driving a car,” you’d be down for that. This movie seems kind of perfect for VOD where you just want to pop on a nice little thriller with actors you like. I don’t think anyone here set out to reinvent the wheel, and that’s totally fine. The Courier looks entertaining for what it is, and if it’s the start of a new franchise for Olga Kurylenko, I wouldn’t complain.

Check out The Courier trailer below. The film hits theaters and VOD on November 22nd and also stars Alivia Agneson, Greg Orvis Conway, Craig Conway, William Moseley, and Dermot Mulroney.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Courier: