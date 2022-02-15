NBC is getting ahead of the Bridgerton hype with its own Regency-era twist on love. The network has released the first trailer for the upcoming dating reality show The Courtship. Previously titled Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance, the show will follow one young woman on her pursuit for love against a Jane Austen-inspired backdrop.

Nicole Remy, a modern girl tired of modern dating, will act as the first season’s heroine. 16 eligible men will compete for her heart with activities such as archery, fencing, and romantic boat rides. However, she is not the only person they will have to impress. Remy’s parents, sister, and best friend will make up her court and will have to approve of the suitor as well. “I’m introducing all of them to my parents right from the start,” Remy states in the trailer. Her mother adds, “We’re here to help Nicole find a man who values family.”

The trailer is full of scandal, carousel rides, and beautiful gowns. Each week, a farewell ball is where the suitors will say their goodbyes should they fail to make an impression on Remy and her entourage. Between their daily excursions, the potential admirers are housed in a castle in the countryside, where plenty of behind-the-scenes drama is sure to take place. Remy is also housed in the castle, with suitors encouraged to communicate with her via handwritten letters.

Image via NBC

RELATED: Jane Austen Movie Adaptations, Ranked from Worst to Best

Though it took its original name from Austen’s work, The Courtship feels more like Bridgerton with its vibrant wardrobe and enough gossip to make Lady Whistledown gasp. The show is hosted by Rick Edwards who will guide the suitors on their journey to love. "You're going to be choosing the gentleman that you want to spend the rest of your life with," Edwards tells Remy in the trailer, setting up the dramatic tension dating shows have become known for. The series is executive produced by Anthony Dominici, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman, and Susy Price. Filming for The Courtship took place in the north of England over the past summer and fall.

This saucy, adventurous dating show is sure to entice Regency fans with its beautiful rolling hills and scandalous romances. The Courtship will premiere on NBC on Sunday, March 6 at 8 PM. Episodes will be available for streaming on Peacock the next day. You can watch the trailer below:

First 'Deep Water' Trailer Reveals Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' Erotic Thriller A perfect Valentine's Day treat.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email