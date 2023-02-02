Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant has shared its first look at the thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal. Previously titled The Interpreter, the feature aims to give a peek into what a soldier goes through in action-packed, high octane, life-and-death scenarios. The new images see Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim as soldiers on an Afghanistan base. One image sees them engaged in a gunfight, another as a part of the larger squad. Another image pulled right out of the trailer sees them in a jeep going on the fateful mission. The images give a good look at the comradery between the central characters, while a behind-the-scenes image sees Gyllenhaal all smiles while discussing something with Ritchie.

The director co-wrote the feature alongside Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, who previously collaborated with him on features like Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, Wrath of Man, and The Gentlemen. The Covenant follows Gyllenhaal as US Army Sergeant John Kinley and Salim as his Afghan interpreter Ahmed. The trailer teases the Herculean lengths Ahmed goes to save Kinley’s life after an ambush. Things go south when Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, so he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone alone to retrieve them before the Taliban hunts them down.

The movie marks Academy Award-nominated Gyllenhaal’s first war movie as well as his first collaboration with the director. He was last seen in Michael Bay’s heist action thriller Ambulance alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza González, and will next be seen in Doug Liman's action film Road House. Ritchie also has upcoming features like The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, and a TV spin-off of the hit movie The Gentlemen to look forward to.

Along with Gyllenhaal as John and Salim as Ahmed the movie also stars Alexander Ludwig, Antony Starr, Jason Wong, Bobby Schofield, Sean Sagar, Sina Parvaneh, Emily Beecham, Cyrus Khodaveisi, and Christian Ochoa. The feature was first announced in October 2021 and began filming began in February 2022 in Alicante, Spain. With a talented star cast and Ritchie at the helm, The Covenant looks to be a thrilling action tale.

No release date has been announced for the feature, but you can check out the new images and synopsis below:

