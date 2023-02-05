Throughout cinema's illustrious history, there have been many famous families of stars that have graced our screens. From the Affleck Brothers to Drew Barrymore and her Best Actor Academy Award-Winning great uncle Lionel, often keeping it in the family can lead to some of Hollywood's most unforgettable stars. Both director Stephen Gyllenhaal and screenwriter and producer Naomi Foner were well respected within the film industry and, upon the birth of their two children Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal, had made the decision to allow their kids to have the chance to work within the same field as themselves. With both growing up as successful child actors, when they finally came of age, despite all of Maggie's excellent exploits as a talented performer, it was Jake who flew the highest. His consistency throughout the last twenty years has made him a mainstay on our screens as well as a household name, with him picking up an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor and two Golden Globe nominations along the way. Jake Gyllenhaal has solidified him as one of the greatest actors of his generation, with all eyes now focused on his upcoming role as Sergeant John Kinely in The Covenant. So, with that in mind, here is everything we know about The Covenant... so far.

When Is The Covenant Set to Be Released?

It was announced back in January 2022 that Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer had picked up the distribution rights to The Covenant, and from then on fans have been patiently waiting for a launch date to be set. Alas, fans finally received the news, and it was announced that The Covenant was set to release in US theaters on April 21st, 2023. However, despite MGM picking up the distribution rights in the US, it was Amazon Prime that acquired them internationally, meaning that The Covenant will launch on Prime Video on the same date for the rest of the world.

Is There a Trailer For The Covenant?

In a post-COVID landscape that often sees trailers delayed until the last minute, fans were delighted to see the release of a trailer for The Covenant with a few months to spare. The trailer can be watched below:

This trailer oozes the sort of tension one can expect from a movie within this genre, keeping any viewer on the edge of their seat. Although a slight detour from his usual thematic style, writer and director Guy Ritchie (Snatch) has seemingly applied his authorial stamp across this entire film, with high-octane action sequences married to big-budget explosions, but juxtaposed by themes of unlikely friendship and internal conflict that any and all viewers will likely relate to. Shot in Alicante, Spain, the trailer benefits from a daunting backdrop that really sets both the scene and the tone for what is likely to come. Christopher Benstead's (Gravity) brilliantly brooding score combined with the restive cover of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers' I Won't Back Down only adds to the ever-growing sense of impending doom throughout the trailer's run time. It is these factors combined with the narrative's sadly realistic content that make The Covenant seem both unrelentingly action-filled, and equally poignant. Fans of the genre, Gyllenhaal and Ritchie will definitely not want to miss this one after seeing the trailer.

What Is The Covenant About?

Following the trailer, fans will already have some sense of the plot of the film and just how crucial it will be. The official plot synopsis of The Covenant reads:

"Follows Sergeant John, who on his last tour of duty in Afghanistan is teamed with local interpreter Ahmed, who risks his own life to carry an injured John across miles of grueling terrain to safety"

Although this synopsis feels rather typical of its genre, that can only add to the sense of confidence fans will have about its success. Originally titled The Interpreter, The Covenant puts emphasis on the journey Ahmed and John take, with their unlikely bond seeming to be at the very core of the movie, thankfully with two great actors portraying their characters. With that in mind, who exactly is in Guy Ritchie's latest outing?

Who Is in The Covenant?

For a film of this nature, it can be easy to focus on the main characters and forget just how crucial a strong ensemble cast is. Luckily, the casting team of The Covenant has pulled out all the stops in their pursuit of a great ensemble cast, with the task of matching Jake Gyllehaal's enthralling on-screen presence, not an easy one. Joining Jake Gyllenhaal as Sergeant John Kinley is Dar Salim (Game of Thrones) as Ahmed, Christian Ochoa Lavernia (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) as Eduardo Hernandez, and Sean Sagar (The Gentlemen) as Charlie Crowther. As well as this, there are some actors announced in the movie that, currently, haven't been publicly assigned their characters. These actors include Alexander Ludwig (Vikings), Emily Beecham (Daphne), Antony Starr (The Boys), and Jason Wong (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves). Of course, there are other talented performers that will make their presence known on screen, but this list alone is enough to show just how experienced and talented the ensemble cast of The Covenant is.

Who Is Behind The Covenant?

As mentioned previously, Guy Ritchie is the director and writer of the film, which alone will be a great reason why many will be desperate to pre-order their theater tickets for opening night. Also at the helm of the script are Ivan Atkinson who worked with Ritchie on The Gentlemen and Aladdin and Marn Davies who has also worked previously with Ritchie on Sherlock Holmes and The Gentlemen. These three have a majorly successful filmography together, suggesting that The Covenant will only add to their shared trophy cabinet of beloved films. As well as this, cinematographer Ed Wild (Rocketman) has applied his talent to the movie, and, when one takes the trailer, crew, cast, and plot into account, it makes The Covenant look like one of the most unmissable action movies of 2023.