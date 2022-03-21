The Cow, the directorial debut from Homecoming co-creator Eli Horowitz, is all about sheer mortal terror. Not the type of terror that jumps out and scares you, but the type of terror that makes you one day realize that you’re old, and you’ve let your life pass you by. In The Cow, this feeling is mostly felt by Kath (Winona Ryder), who goes for a trip to a cabin in the woods with her younger boyfriend, Max (John Gallagher Jr.). Upon arriving at the cabin, they discover that the house has been double-booked by another couple, Al (Owen Teague) and Greta (Brianne Tju).

After both couples spend the night at the cabin, Kath wakes up to find that Greta and Max have run off together. Once Kath returns home, she tries to figure out what happened to Max, why their relationship ended so abruptly, and enlists the owner of the cabin, Ryan (Dermot Mulroney) to try and help her find answers.

For what seems like a fairly straightforward concept, writers Horowitz and Matthew Derby certainly find ways to overcomplicate things. The Cow jumps back and forth through time, showing the events that led to this trip to the cabin and showing the aftermath of Greta and Max’s disappearance. Horowitz and Derby take their time explaining the answer to The Cow’s central mystery, hinting at the answers early enough that it makes the rest of the film feel like stretching out the inevitable. By the time the film’s big reveal comes, it falls flat, missing the big AHA moment that these two clearly want this to have.

But this miscalculation of what the script is actually accomplishing is spread throughout The Cow. For example, The Cow seems to think it’s more suspenseful than it is, hinting at sinister elements in the woods that can only end up disappointing. Similarly, The Cow seems to think it’s far funnier than it actually is, as pretty much all attempts at comedy fail, while at times, the script and the way these characters talk is—simply put—irritating.

However, The Cow is extremely charming when it teams up Ryder and Mulroney together, as Kath tries to find answers about her previous relationship. Their dynamic adds a lightness that actually works for this story, and Ryder in particular does an excellent job at Kath, as she also has to reckon with not being as young as she used to be and the repercussions of that. While Ryder and Mulroney are better attuned to the tone of The Cow, Teague and Tju, meanwhile, are exhaustively larger-than-life, with Tju especially going full force into every line.

In the end, The Cow ends up a collection of tonal blunders and performances that are too big for this smaller-scale thriller. At a certain point, The Cow just becomes a slog, an unremarkable buildup to a conclusion that tries to shock, but without the momentum before the film’s final moments, it’s truly hard to care. At least the dynamic between Ryder and Mulroney turns The Cow around at points, but it’s not enough to make this humdrum thriller work.

Rating: C

The Cow premiered at the 2022 SXSW festival.

