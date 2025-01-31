Calling all Clint Eastwood and John Wayne fans! If you’re into Western films like Unforgiven, Stagecoach, or even Prime's neo-Western drama Yellowstone, then you need to watch this reality series. The Cowboy Way is a seven-season series that follows three modern-day Alabama cowboys — Bubba Thompson, Cody Harris, and Chris “Booger” Brown. The series follows the three building their cattle business, herding cattle, and dealing with all the other problems life throws at them. The series sees the collision of the 19th-century and the 21st-century worlds, which gives us something we have never seen on reality television before, delivering seven action-packed seasons of cowboy culture on full display.

‘The Cowboy Way’ Is the Perfect Blend Between the 19th and 21st Century Worlds

When you watch The Cowboy Way you are truly seeing the Old West and the American frontier collide with our 21st century world, the digital age. In the Old West, traditional American values were born; faith, family, and hard work. The Cowboy Way brings these traditional values back into today's world, which is infested with materialism and greed. The men live by the “Cowboy Code,” the same values as those who tamed the West back in the 1800s. They are driven by faith, family, and American tradition. They wake up when the sun rises every day, work hard by day, and go home to their families at night. They live off the land, and always put God and family before anything else. We get to see both their day-to-day struggles at work and their unconditional love of family.

Most reality television shows heavily focus on the now and how various people are navigating the state of today’s world. Take Real Housewives, for example. Yes, many of the ladies are more "traditional," but the show follows them navigating business and accumulating wealth in today's capitalistic and materialistic society. They drive nice cars, own beautiful homes, and go on luxury vacations. The drama develops around what is happening in the world today. The Cowboy Way is completely different. It brings us back to the past, to the very roots of America. But, of course, it still takes place in the present. In Season 6, the cowboys head to Texas for a job using helicopters to herd cattle, inspiring Cody to attempt infusing drone technology into their cattle operation. This is a prime example of how the show perfectly infuses the present-day into a 19th-century lifestyle.

‘The Cowboy Way’ Has Seven Action Packed Seasons