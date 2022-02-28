The '90s were a very interesting time for horror. Besides classics like Candyman and Scream, the genre was mostly dominated by teen slashers that tried to imitate the latter’s success. However, one of the post Scream era horror films that broke out of that genre mold was 1996's The Craft directed by Andrew Fleming. Now, on the film's 25th anniversary, you can recast your love for witchcraft as The Craft is finally coming to 4K Blu-ray on May 17, 2022, thanks to the folks at Shout Factory.

The film followed Sarah played by Robin Tunney who is your typical newcomer at her high school, and she immediately becomes friends with a group of outcasts. Over time, they discover, with their combined efforts, that they have gained Witch-like powers. What starts off as innocent fun getting what they want and controlling boys to their whim quickly becomes a more sinister uncontrollable darkness.

While this film begins as your typical high school coming of age story, especially for the 90s, this horror thriller’s morbid atmosphere, very dark undertones, quirky energy, and extremely fun cast made this a cult classic in the eyes of many genre fans. The Craft truly has a killer cast of Tunney, Fairuza Balk(The Waterboy), Neve Campbell(Scream, Wild Things), Rachel True, and Skeet Ulrich(Scream, Riverdale) that, from the twisted writing to the sickening imagery, looked like they were having the time of their lives making this film.

The new Scream Factory edition from Shout! Factory comes with a new 4K restoration from Sony pictures on both the Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray while also coming with all the previously released special features that came with the boutique label’s first Blu-ray release of the film back in 2019. The box art for the release is the original film’s poster with Tunney, Balk, Campbell, and True walking ominously in the pouring rain with lightning surrounding them. Scream Factory releases usually have double-sided cover art, so it will be interesting to see if the label will use the alternative artwork from the prior release or a new design entirely. This new 4K release will cost $36.98 and if you preorder the film on Scream Factory’s website you can get an exclusive poster of the original theatrical artwork.

The Craft is such a unique film even for today's standards given its dark subject and focus on witchcraft. Particularly its very memorable third act goes to some very heavy places. This would be a film that would go direct-to-video today and, because of its cult following, it eventually did get a direct-to-video sequel The Craft: Legacy in 2020. However, the less said about that film the better.

Scream Factory has been bringing a lot of Horror classics to 4K lately including Halloween, They Live, and The Howling. The Craft is the latest addition to their large genre library when it comes to 4K on May 17, 2022, and you can pre-order the film here on Scream Factory’s website where you can also look at the long list of magical special features.

For those who haven't seen The Craft, here's the original trailer:

