‘The Craft: Legacy’ Trailer Teases New Coven, New Drama, & a Connection to the Original

New coven, new drama, same magic. On Tuesday, Blumhouse unveiled the official trailer for The Craft: Legacy, the continuation of the story begun in 1996’s The Craft. It’s been more than 20 years since the release of the first movie, which starred Robin Tunney as a new transplant to a California high school who quickly falls in with a group of teen witches — played by Fairuza Balk, Rachel True, and Neve Campbell — looking for revenge on their high school bullies. Now, it’s time for a new generation of witches to ascend in this inspired sequel.

By and large, The Craft: Legacy seems to be hitting similar beats to its predecessor while also putting a fresh spin on them. The trailer introduces us to Hannah (Cailee Spaeny) moves to a new town with her mom (Michelle Monaghan) so the mother-daughter duo can live with mom’s boyfriend (David Duchovny) and his three sons. How very Brady Bunch! Things turn to the witchy side when an accident leads to Hannah crying in a stall, only to be approached by three classmates (Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, and Zoey Luna) who offer her friendship and magic (this a sequel to The Craft, after all). There’s also some dude bullies, mean girls, and one soon-to-be iconic new line reading of “We are the weirdos, mister” in this trailer that will please fans of the original The Craft to no end.

While The Craft: Legacy is definitely charting a new course with its story, there are still ties to the original source material, which come courtesy of Zoe Lister-Jones‘ writing and directing efforts. There’s a tease of the new coven playing “Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board” and, in a very intriguing moment, it seems Hannah will stumble on a photo of Balk’s Craft character, Nancy Downs. It’s still unclear how the Hannah-Nancy connection will play out, but for fans of the original (read: me), it’s too tantalizing not to think about. Looks like we’re just gonna have to watch and find out!

The Craft: Legacy arrives on-demand everywhere on October 28. Watch the official trailer below. Get even more updates on all things Blumhouse here.

And here’s the synopsis and poster for The Craft: Legacy, too.

In Blumhouse’s continuation of the cult hit The Craft, an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers. Written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, the film stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine, with Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny. Blumhouse and Red Wagon Entertainment are producing the film for Columbia Pictures.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.