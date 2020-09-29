‘The Craft: Legacy’ Trailer Teases New Coven, New Drama, & a Connection to the Original

New coven, new drama, same magic. On Tuesday, Blumhouse unveiled the official trailer for The Craft: Legacy, the reboot of 1996’s The Craft. It’s been more than 20 years since the release of the first Craft, which starred Robin Tunney as a new transplant to a California high school who quickly falls in with a group of teen witches — played by Fairuza Balk, Rachel True, and Neve Campbell — looking for revenge on their high school bullies. Now, it’s time for a new generation of witches to ascend.

By and large, The Craft: Legacy seems to be hitting the same beats as its predecessor but putting a new, fresh spin on them, too. Hannah (Cailee Spaeny) moves to a new town with her mom (Michelle Monaghan) so the mother-daughter duo can live with mom’s boyfriend (David Duchovny) and his three sons. How very Brady Bunch! Things get witchy when an accident leads to Hannah crying in a stall, only to be approached by three classmates (Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, and Zoey Luna) who offer her friendship and magic (this is The Craft, after all). There’s also some dude bullies, mean girls, and one soon-to-be iconic new line reading of “We are the weirdos, mister” in this trailer that will please fans of the original The Craft to no end.

While The Craft: Legacy is definitely charting a new course with its story, there still seem to be ties to the original source material, which come courtesy of writer/director Zoe Lister-Jones. There’s a tease of the new coven playing “Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board” and, in a very intriguing moment, it seems Hannah will stumble on a photo of Balk’s Craft character, Nancy Downs. It’s still unclear how the Hannah-Nancy connection will play out, but for fans of the original (read: me), it’s too tantalizing not to think about. Looks like we’re just gonna have to watch and find out!

The Craft: Legacy arrives on-demand everywhere on October 28. Watch the official trailer below. Get even more updates on all things Blumhouse here.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.