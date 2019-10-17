Blumhouse’s ‘The Craft’ Remake On the Way with David Duchovny (Du-coven-y)

0

Witches rejoice; 1996’s The Craft is getting an update! With David Duchovny! Deadline is reporting that Blumhouse and Red Wagon Entertainment/Sony will be rebooting the high school pagan horror/thriller. The ‘90s were a fine time for high school horror. Perhaps Disturbing Behavior and Teaching Mrs. Tingle will be next.

This re-imagining of the Andrew Fleming-directed original (Fleming will executive produce) will be written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, who wrote, directed, and starred in the 2017 indie dramedy Band Aid. Lister-Jones has also been a series regular on CBS’s Life in Pieces.

Starring alongside Duchovny, whose role has not yet been announced, will be Cailee Spaeny (Bad Times at the El Royale), Lovie Simone (Greenleaf), Nicholas Galitzine (Chambers), Gideon Adlon (The Society), and Zoey Luna (Pose). The original film—about a new student at a Catholic prep school falling in with a makeshift coven of teenage witches—starred ‘90s darlings, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, Skeet Ulrich, and Robin Tunney.

Jason Blum’s (Get Out, Paranormal Activity) name on a project often means high concept, reasonable budget, big reward. His films have seen a global box office return of $4.5-billion. Producing alongside him is Red Wagon’s Douglas Wick (Gladiator) and Lucy Fisher (The Great Gatsby).

As for Duchovny, he’s seen far greater success on the small screen than he has the silver. Between The X-Files, Californication, and even two seasons of Aquarius on NBC, the star’s services have been better suited for episodic storytelling. We’ll see if his presence has any sort of impact on the turnout for this remake.

Hopefully Lister-Jones has a new take on what was no better than a mediocre movie. The concept here is strong, so all she needs to do is execute better than Fleming did. Simple as that. Remakes are unnecessary more often than not, but every once in a while, an update outdoes its original. See 3:10 to Yuma.