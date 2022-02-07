Typical war movies make it pretty easy to distinguish who our good guys and bad guys are. While classic entries in the genre, like All Quiet on the Western Front or Paths of Glory, are cognizant of the nuances of reality, your typical mainstream war movie from Michael Bay or Peter Berg has all the subtlety of individual moral allegiances of the characters from Cop Rock. Recognizing this norm makes Mikhail Kalatozov’s classic war movie The Cranes Are Flying extra fascinating. An already compelling drama becomes even more intoxicating when considering how the movie defines who the “enemies” of the story are.

This project is a tragic love story that begins by depicting the happier romantic times between Veronika (Tatiana Samoilova) and Boris (Aleksey Batalov). The duo romp through the streets, gawk at cranes soaring across the sky, and seem destined to spend a lifetime of happiness together. However, when World War II breaks out, it becomes clear that their passionate dynamic will have to go on pause. Boris has been drafted into the army and will now be fighting for his country on the front lines. This means he’ll have to fight Nazis, whom one would naturally expect to serve as the overt antagonists of the piece.

However, once Boris is away, the focus of the film primarily shifts to Veronika, an already notable departure from most other war movies. Entries in this genre are typically all about the front lines of combat, where the enemy is defined by whoever the main army is fighting against. A war movie like The Cranes Are Flying set on the domestic home front, though, crafts villains in a different way. In this type of motion picture, antagonistic figures emerge in people that can be your next-door neighbors. It isn’t just soldiers tasked with killing another countries men that are dealing with the horrors of war. Home itself has become a battlefield.

This is made apparent by an early scene where Mark (Aleksandr Shvorin), a cousin of Boris, is alone in a room with Veronika. As an air raid goes on outside, Mark confesses his love for Veronika, a feeling she doesn’t reciprocate. Despite making it apparent that her heart remains with Boris, Mark is now determined to have Veronika for himself. As Veronika tries to make a getaway, Mark is framed through close-up shots of his scheming eyes and is coated in heavy shadows. The “enemy” of this scene is a figure that Veronika and Boris’s family previously thought they could trust with anything. The grimness of The Cranes Are Flying is perfectly embodied here through the depiction of “enemies” hiding anywhere, including close relatives.

This encounter between Veronika and Mark culminates in the latter character raping Veronika and eventually claiming this woman as his wife. Boris’s family, unknowing of Mark’s brutal actions, believes that Veronika has betrayed Boris by refusing to stay loyal to their son. Here, another form of “enemies” emerges in another previously inviting manner. While Boris’s family has been kind to Veronika (including letting her stay with them after the death of her parents), their adherence to traditional gender roles, where the man is always right and women are not, means that they can’t imagine Mark being in the wrong here. The people Veronika trusted are now folks who can’t stand the sight of her.

The adversarial relationship between Veronika and Boris’s parents comes to a head in a hospital scene as tense as any shootout between soldiers in a front-line trench. Here, a wounded soldier howls in pain over the realization that his girl from back home has run off with another man. To comfort him, Fyodor (Vasili Merkuryev), Boris’s father, tells this young man that his girl is a fool, only a coward would leave their man while he’s away at war. A nearby Veronika understands this diatribe is as much directed at her as the injured soldier and is further hurt by this outburst. Here, The Cranes Are Flying shows not only the unique ways enemies can emerge in war movies but the distinct ways they can hurt people. Bullets are not used to sever Veronika, rather, it’s harsh words that strip away her humanity in the eyes of others.

Unbeknownst to Veronika, though, the man who still controls her heart has been shot in the line of duty. This is shown in a brief cutaway to the war front, where Boris is attempting to help a harmonica-playing comrade get away from enemy fire during a reconnaissance mission. Trudging through a water patch of land, the duo are suddenly attacked by a rain of enemy fire. As Boris attempts to help get his comrade to safety, a shot goes off from unseen adversaries that ends up killing this soldier and Veronika’s lover.

Almost as memorable as the intense imagery in this sequence is what isn’t shown. Kalatozov’s camera lingers on Boris perishing, as well as his dying fantasies of a wedding ceremony between himself and Veronika, rather than the Nazis responsible for dooming him. Unlike Mark’s visible cruelty towards Veronika, the enemies of this tragic scene are kept off-screen. This moment feels like a precursor to a key aspect of Christopher Nolan’s modern-day war movie Dunkirk, in how physical enemies are kept off-screen to emphasize a focus on the struggle for everyday survival. Even when it shifts gears into the front lines of battle, a traditional backdrop for war movies, The Cranes Are Flying still finds unique ways to realize adversarial forces, in this case by not even depicting them at all!

Idiosyncratic manifestations of adversarial forces also creep up in a pair of scenes depicting Veronika trying to contact her beloved in a sea of human beings. One of these involves Boris getting shipped off to war and the other focused on Veronika trying to find Boris in a wave of troops returning home. These other spectators, who are trying to connect with their own drafted loved ones, aren’t depicted as evil. But they are shown to be a gigantic mass preventing Veronika from having a chance to contact Boris. They’re an obstacle made up of other residents of Moscow that Veronika, in non-war times, would call her neighbors.

The depiction of “antagonists” by way of crowds of everyday people in The Cranes Are Flying is especially interesting in how it comes off as an extension of a core visual detail of classic Russian cinema. The works of seminal filmmaker Sergei Eisenstein emphasized masses of humans over traditional singular protagonists as well as how these masses could influence society. Here, the masses are shown as a hurdle to Veronika and Boris’s romance, particularly in the sequence where Veronika tries to say goodbye to Boris but a swarm of spectators prevents her from doing so. In keeping with the complex definition of enemies in The Cranes Are Flying, though, these masses of human beings are not portrayed as cartoonishly evil caricatures, they’re all going through their own sympathetic stories. They’re only adversaries in the specific context of how they provide a challenge in Veronika and Boris’s romance.

While some enemies in war-times are evil from any perspective (Nazi’s, for example, or slave owners, or even the character of Mark), The Cranes Are Flying’s morally complicated depiction of the masses reinforces how sometimes what’s defined as an “enemy” can all depend on how much information you have or where you’re looking. This is further depicted through Fyodor’s eventual realization of Mark’s truly scheming nature, a development that causes him to realize that a woman he saw as an enemy was far more nuanced than that. The Cranes Are Flying unflinching depiction of this realization informs one of the most affecting moments of the entire project.

The various ways The Cranes Are Flying defines “enemies”, from showing how antagonism can come from anywhere, to keeping rival soldiers off-screen, to even depicting how much perspective plays into our definition of adversaries, crystallize the moral complexities that make screenwriter’s Viktor Rozov’s work as powerful as it is profound. Being cognizant of the complexities of reality just makes Veronika’s plight during World War II extra emotionally engaging. Just as the cranes will always be flying overhead, so too will movies like The Cranes Are Flying that commit to such unique personifications of conflict also always register as remarkable works of cinema.

