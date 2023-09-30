The Big Picture The film The Creator uses the term artificial intelligence as a catch-all for the robots in the film, who are more like marginalized groups than modern versions of A.I. It does not align with real-world controversies surrounding A.I. technology.

The robots in the film do not evoke dystopian visions of A.I. or seek to replace or destroy humanity. They want co-existence and peace, which is unlike real-world A.I. programs designed to replace human labor.

The Creator is more focused on exploring the cruelty of humanity and the meaning of being human, rather than promoting real-world A.I. programs. It aligns more with films like District 9 and Avatar, rather than with Elon Musk's technological ambitions.

Much like David Byrne eventually asking “my god, what have I done?” during a live musical performance, it’s inevitable that the new blockbuster from writer/director Gareth Edwards, The Creator, is going to inspire some rampant discourse online. Specifically, this film is all about a war between humans and robots, with the latter group referred to as “artificial intelligence.” The Creator is staunchly in favor of the robots, which is bound to inspire queries over whether Edwards has made a big-budget tentpole film begging audiences to love the world of A.I. — a technology that’s been generating plenty of justifiable controversy in recent years.

The strikes from the Writer’s Guild and the Screen Actor’s Guild of America have both been predicated on how major studios employ A.I. Meanwhile, there’s been endless controversy surrounding how technology outfits like Meta or other companies like G.O Media have utilized artificial intelligence. All of this brouhaha has not only been understandable, but entirely justified. It’s similarly justifiable for viewers who see a 15-second ad for The Creator hinging on Allison Janney saying lines like “we never should’ve let A.I. out of the box!” and wonder what kind of message this blockbuster is trying to communicate. However, moviegoers need not worry. A.I. is unquestionably the good guy in The Creator, but it’s decidedly not the A.I. that exists in our world.

RELATED: How 'The Creator' Looks Incredible But Costs Less Than $100 Million

So What Is Artificial Intelligence in The World of ‘The Creator’?

Image via 20th Century Studios

Artificial intelligence in The Creator is a term that functions as a catch-all term for the various robots in the film. The automatons in Transformers are known as Transformers. The synthetic human clones in Blade Runner are referred to as replicants. The most famous aliens in Star Trek are known as Klingons. Artificial intelligence, in the world of The Creator, functions similarly, it’s just a handy-dandy term that audiences are familiar with yet can also encompass an entire species of humanoid organisms. The distinctly human and emotional robots in The Creator may share a name with technology that we’re familiar with in the real world, but they’re a far cry from programs like ChatGPT.

That element is key to making The Creator’s use of the term artificial intelligence digestible: None of the film’s robots evoke the dystopian vision of A.I. from the warped minds of Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, or movie-studio executives. Today, A.I. is associated with computer programs that don’t have a face, soul, or distinct emotions. Instead, they’re guided by algorithms and are, in the eyes of too many rich people, meant to function as less messy replacements for human beings. Save for a holographic billboard in one country imploring people to allow robots to use a copy of their face, The Creator’s world of A.I. does not channel a world where A.I. programs plagiarize IMDb pages or steal a person’s face for malicious means.

Instead, The Creator utilizes robots as a stand-in for a wide array of marginalized groups, which makes the film’s mechanical characters more like the Prawns in District 9, the Na’vi in Avatar, or the aliens in Alien Nation than modern versions of A.I. Like the heightened entities in those other sci-fi films, robots in The Creator like Alfie (Madeleine Yuna Voyles) and Harun (Ken Watanabe) are supposed to evoke memories of how human beings in the world hate anything that’s deemed an “other” or “different.” There’s a long history of these kinds of allegories in sci-fi cinema, including Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece A.I.: Artificial Intelligence. As that film’s title would indicate, that feature also employed humanoid robots to deliver a crushing exploration of the cruelty of humans, the definition of humanity, and other weighty themes that go far beyond just “shilling” for real world A.I. programs.

The Creator continues this tradition of allegorical storytelling employing heightened sci-fi characters with various sequences involving robotic characters that highlight the horrors of U.S. military actions on foreign nations. Scenes where U.S. Army vehicles trample down villages in a West Asian village are not meant to inspire audiences to mourn Zillow’s ill-fated forays into A.I. technology. Instead, these images echo real horrors perpetrated by the U.S. military on native citizens in foreign countries like Vietnam. Meanwhile, the U.S.’s supposedly “glorious” gift of being able to just air strike any foreign territory with a gigantic spacecraft always hovering in the distance harkens back to real-world drone strikes. The Creator does want to evoke the real world to moviegoers, but not necessarily in regard to making our version of A.I. seem cuddly. Instead, the film wants viewers get mad at injustices happening in the real world right under our noses, not warm up to whatever new A.I. program Microsoft just unveiled on the marketplace.

‘The Creator’s’ Robots Want Peace, Not Supremacy

Image via 20th Century Studios

The key element that makes The Creator’s depiction of artificial intelligence from the modern incarnation of that term is a simple one: The robots in this film do not want to replace or destroy humanity. Companies are already embracing A.I. as a method of replacing human beings in key jobs, thus ensuring executives will get more cash in their end-of-the-year bonuses while the lower economic classes continue to shrink. Initially, comments like a belligerent remark from a human villager noting that U.S. soldiers can’t stop A.I. because “they’re the next stage of evolution” indicate The Creator may be echoing the real world in depicting A.I. as a replacement for normal human beings.

Instead, a later scene between human protagonist Joshua (John David Washington) and robotic fighter Huran makes it clear what the long-term plan of the robots in The Creator is. As Huran explains, the robots in this world don’t want to fight humans at all. “When this war is over,” Huran tells Joshua, “do you know what we will do to America?” After a pause, Huran simply says “nothing.” Even after all the horrors these robots have experienced, they don’t harbor a taste for revenge. That’s already a level of emotional nuance missing from any real-world A.I. programs while this worldview is also depicted as a commonly accepted viewpoint across other robots. Shortly after this exchange, a robot elder is seen regaling mechanical youngsters with a story about the past that he concludes by promising that, one day, a savior will emerge for the robots that will ensure “we and human beings can co-exist in harmony!”

The fact that the “artificial intelligence” in The Creator is depicted as explicitly yearning for co-existence with humanity automatically makes it a horse of a different color compared to real-world A.I. programs that are being designed by executives and Silicon Valley engineers to function as cheap replacements for human labor. Rather than being an advertisement for Facebook’s new A.I. entity, The Creator is more like fellow 20th Century Studios sci-fi blockbuster Avatar in being a meditation on the cruelty of humanity and what it means to be “human.” The focus is clearly not on getting moviegoers to look at the A.I. program in SnapChat with a warmer gaze.

Of course, the fact that the “artificial intelligence” in The Creator is a collection of sentient mechanical human beings will already be enough for some moviegoers to remove this feature from reality. After all, ChatGPT isn’t like the robots in The Creator that cry out in pain when you’re killing them or engage in religious practices, among other examples of discernibly human behavior. Still, for those concerned that The Creator is part of a conspiracy to help make the general public more comfortable with the concept of A.I. usurping humanity, one can relax. The approach to robot beings in The Creator is much more in line with District 9 and Avatar than the disturbing technological ambitions of Elon Musk.