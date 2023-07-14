Gareth Edwards, the director behind Star Wars prequel Rogue One, as well as Legendary Pictures 2014 Godzilla reboot, returns with his latest effort, The Creator, the story of a post-apocalyptic future where humankind is at war with the forces of artifical intelligence. Based upon a screenplay co-written by he and Chris Weitz, the director is taking a step back from pre-established franchises to return to his roots with original material, after first gaining widespread recognition for his 2010 independent film Monsters. The new film will see John David Washington (Tenet) star as an ex-special forces agent who is on a mission to take down an AI army. Now, newly released behind the scenes images from Total Film take you into the heart of Edward's war.

Washington plays Josh who is sent to track down and kill The Creator - the architect of advanced AI - on a mission to destroy a doomsday weapon that would wipe out humanity itself. However, upon discovering this weapon, Josh is shocked to find an AI in the form of a young child. The film also stars Gemma Chan (The Eternals), Josh's wife who has mysteriously disappeared, as well as Ken Watanabe and Sturgill Simpson. The pair step in to replace Benedict Wong and Danny McBride, who were originally set to appear, but dropped out of the project. Allison Janney and Madeline Yuna also star in the film.

Having not only directed his debut feature, also working on Monsters as cinematographer and a visual effects artist, Edwards is known for his grand visuals. The director is no stranger to large scale filmmaking, and The Creator is set to be no different; the film is set to take a unique approach to visual effects while relying on the use of real-world locations for sets, giving the film a sense of grounded realism. While the concept of a war between humanity and machines may have sounded farfetched when The Terminator first released in 1984, it sounds less and less distant with each passing day. Because of this, The Creator is looking to be a more grounded and thought-provoking affair through its story as well as its visuals, with Washington calling the film a "collision of beauty and violence."

Where Can I Watch The Creator?

The film will open in theaters later this year, going up against PAW Patrol: The Movie, which opens on the same date of September 29, 2023. Alongside the film's general release, The Creator will also be released in IMAX, allowing fans to witness Edward's trademark large-scale filmmaking in all its glory. Should audiences miss the film's theatrical run, it is expected to see a streaming release onto Hulu at a later date. However, with Hulu set to merge with Disney+, it's possible The Creator could serve as a launch title for the new app.

The Creator hits theaters on September 29. Check out the teaser trailer, as well as the newly released images, below: