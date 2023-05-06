Gareth Edwards's (Rogue One) sci-fi adventure is set to release very soon. The Creator stars John David Washington, fresh off the back of his success in movies such as Christopher Nolan's Tenet and Amsterdam, and both his and Gareth Edwards's involvements have understandably turned a few heads. Now, with the eyes of the world on this upcoming release following its successful showing at CinemaCon, here is everything we know about The Creator so far.

Before its appearance at CinemaCon, the scheduled release date for The Creator was October 6th, 2023. However, Surprisingly, the film was moved up a week. So, the scheduled release for The Creator is September 29th, 2023. While this is only a tiny difference between the previous release date. Still, fans will be happy with any sort of earlier release and, with the date changing once already, will be hoping it gets pulled forward again as we edge closer to the launch.

Is There A Trailer For The Creator?

Unfortunately, there is not yet a trailer for The Creator. However, given its involvement in the recent CinemaCon, fans can surely expect a trailer relatively soon. We’ll update this section once a trailer is released.

What Is The Creator About?

Details on The Creator are being kept under wraps. However, we do have some information on the project based on its footage at CinemaCon. Formally titled True Love, The Creator is set in a post-apocalyptic world and features a place where both humans and AI inhabit the planet. The film looks like an action-packed adventure we don’t want to miss.

Where Can I Watch The Creator?

The Creator is not only coming to movie theaters but is also getting an IMAX release. This is great news for anyone even slightly versed with the work of Gareth Edwards, given his attention to vast sci-fi landscapes and gorgeous visuals, which lend themselves to a film fit for IMAX. Given Disney's involvement with the movie as parent owner of the production company behind the project 20th Century Fox, there is nothing to suggest the film won't make its way onto Disney+ or Hulu later on. Of course, as it stands, there is only mention of a theater release, but it is still likely that at some point, we will see it end up on the streaming platform, which is good news for any potential fans who prefer watching movies from the comfort of their own home.

Who is the Cast of The Creator?

Of course, the film cannot simply rely on the pulling power of Gareth Edwards's involvement. However, his announcement as being in charge of the project back in 2020 has played a part in securing the incredible plethora of talent that has indeed been cast in this film. The casting team of Jina Jay and Sarawanee Yodnoon have certainly been busy, acquiring a fantastic ensemble to work alongside John David Washington. These include the likes of Allison Janney (The Help), Gemma Chan (Eternals), Ralph Ineson (The Witch), Ken Watanabe (The Last Samurai), Marc Menchaca (Ozark), and Amar Chadha-Patel (Willow), who are all appearing in the movie in some capacity. Most are currently in unnamed roles and are still only a sample size of the wonderful ensemble cast announced for this film.

Who is Behind The Creator?

It isn't just the cast that is pivotal to a film's success, and Gareth Edwards can't do it on his own. Luckily there is a great crew assembled for The Creator, including the likes of cinematographers Greig Fraser (Dune) and Oren Soffer (Fixation), who will be applying their fantastic experience to what is setting up to be a true visual treat. Gareth Edwards, Kiri Hart (Rogue One), and Jim Spencer (Monsters) are producers, with Arnon Milchan (The Revenant) as executive producer, Chidchanok Plodripu (Avengers: Age of Ultron) as line producer, and Nicholas Simon (Avengers: Endgame) as co-producer.

Other Gareth Edwards Films You Can Stream Right Now

While Gareth Edwards’ filmography is still relatively small compared to some of his peers, he still boosts a solid body of work. He is great at directing action but also emotion. That blend of heart, humor, and spectacle sounds out. We can only hope that The Creator continues that trend. Here are three Gareth Edwards films you can watch right now.

Godzilla (2014) - Ford Brody (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), a Navy bomb expert, has just reunited with his family in San Francisco when he is forced to go to Japan to help his estranged father, Joe (Bryan Cranston). Soon, both men are swept up in an escalating crisis when Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises from the sea to combat malevolent adversaries that threaten the survival of humanity. The creatures leave colossal destruction in their wake as they make their way toward their final battleground: San Francisco.

This retelling of the Godzilla legend is unique because of its slow build. Edwards takes a similar approach that Steven Spielberg did when crafting Jaws. The tension gets higher and higher as you wait for the monster to appear. Godzilla is not as action-heavy as its sequels, but it might be the better for it. The film is still a fantastic watch.

Monsters (2010) - NASA discovered a few years ago the real possibility of alien life, and consequently, a probe was set up and launched in order to collect samples. After crashing during the re-entry over Central America, new life forms began to appear and spread rapidly. Half of Mexico is quarantined as an infected zone. In this context, we follow the story of a US journalist escorting his boss's daughter through this area to the United States.

Monsters asks us to look within ourselves and question how we’d react when faced with such a terrifying situation. It’s a tightly made movie that focuses on what the world would look like when faced with an extraterrestrial threat.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) - Set just before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story follows a new ragtag group of rebels as they rush to stop the Empire from creating a weapon of mass destruction.

The film is based around stealing the Death Star plans, and that makes it a great backdrop. It’s set during an era fans are familiar with, but Rogue One manages to tell a great tale of the ‘others.’ Before Luke gave the resistance new hope, this group of fighters made it possible. It’s a dirty, grounded fight that was a breath of fresh air. Edwards was able to make Star Wars feel fresh and exciting while still remembering where the franchise started.

