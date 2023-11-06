The Big Picture The Creator, a sci-fi thriller directed by Gareth Edwards, will be released digitally on November 14 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 12.

Despite its impressive cast and visuals, the film struggled at the box office.

The film still holds value as a unique and visually stunning piece of original science fiction storytelling, exploring the concept of morality in a dystopian world.

20th Century Studios, New Regency, and Entertainment One have announced the home release key dates for Gareth Edwards' sci-fi thriller, The Creator, with the film set for a digital drop on November 14, before launching on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 12.

Taking place a decade and a half following a nuclear explosion in Los Angeles and a subsequent conflict against artificial intelligence, the movie features as its lead John David Washington in the role of an ex-special forces operative enlisted to track and eliminate the enigmatic figure known as the "Creator." The film boasts an impressive ensemble supporting cast, including Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Allison Janney, and Madeleine Yuna Voyles.

The film, despite its grandiose ambitions, stunning cinematography, and strong performances, failed to set the box office alight and may yet struggle to reach profitability, as at the last reported box office taking, it had yet to reach the $100 million worldwide threshold. The real weakness with the film was the screenplay, and its portrayal of certain stereotypes, as well as targeting specific ethnic groups within the body of the story.

Where Can I Watch 'The Creator'?

That said, there are plenty of worthwhile films that weren't financial successes but went on to enjoy terrific second lives at home with the right audiences, and the approach Edwards took on The Creator was admirable. Lower-budget epic filmmaking is an art form, and Edwards will have admirers for the way he put the film together on a budget. Collider's Maggie Lovitt held mixed views on the film's script and the attempted morality it attempts to project on its audience, but praised the film's originality and Edwards' eye for how a film should look.

The script might have glaring flaws and painfully ambiguous morals, but The Creator is a truly remarkable piece of original science fiction storytelling. Even when it borrows from ideas established in films that preceded it, Edwards manages to make it feel fresh and new. The Creator is a beautifully crafted, albeit imperfect, science-fiction thriller that tries to unravel what it means to be a good human in a bad world

The Creator will drop on digital on November 14, before releasing in physical form on December 12. It will also be released via Disney+ and Hulu at an unspecified date.