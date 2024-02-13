The Big Picture "The Creator" is an Oscar-nominated sci-fi film about a former soldier tasked with protecting an AI child weapon in a war-torn future.

This film is praised for its groundbreaking visual effects and sound design, earning nominations in those categories at the Academy Awards.

Director Gareth Edwards will participate in an exclusive Q&A session after the screening, offering insights into the film's production.

For our next FYC screening, Collider and Landmark Theatres are thrilled to announce the Oscar-nominated sci-fi, The Creator. Co-written and directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), this epic battle between man and machine earned two Academy Award nominations this year for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects, the latter an indication that Edwards’ unique approach to his vision paid off. Our screening will be followed by an exclusive conversation with the director following the movie. Read on for full details.

The Creator takes place in a near future where AI and robotics have been joined and integrated into society. This shift had the potential to be a utopia, but after a disastrous attack on Los Angeles left millions dead, AI was prohibited in the U.S. Now, American forces police what’s known as “New Asia,” and ex-soldier, Joshua (John David Washington), is dragged back into the fray with the promise of reuniting with his wife (Gemma Chan) he believed was dead. Tasked with locating and destroying a weapon that could cause the extinction of man, Joshua is surprised when he discovers this weapon of mass destruction is an AI child. To protect Alphie (Madeleine Yuna Voyles), Joshua defies orders and goes rogue.

‘The Creator’ Screening Details

To experience the soundscape and visual storytelling as it’s meant to be seen, join us at the Landmark Theatres Sunset on Tuesday, February 20. The screening will begin at 7 pm with an exclusive Q&A to follow. Director Gareth Edwards will join us for an extended conversation about the behind-the-scenes of his revolutionary, Oscar-nominated approach to telling a timely story on a budget.

What Are the Other Best Visual Effects Nominees?

Not only does The Creator join the ranks of Maestro, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Oppenheimer, and The Zone of Interest for Best Sound, but its VFX team is nominated for their work on and off-set. Industrial Light & Magic head supervisors, Jay Cooper, Andrew Roberts, Ian Comely, and Neil Corbould are being recognized for their collaboration with Edwards and the crew on bringing to life this sci-fi epic both on set and in post. The Creator is honored this year alongside the colossal Godzilla Minus One (directed by Takashi Yamazaki); James Gunn’s MCU farewell, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; Ethan Hunt’s (Tom Cruise) seventh film in the espionage franchise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Christopher McQuarrie); and Ridley Scott’s historical drama, Napoleon.

How to Get Tickets for ‘Godzilla Minus One’

To purchase tickets for this event, hit this link. Seating is limited, so don’t miss out on this special opportunity to catch an Oscar contender on the big screen, followed by a conversation with the filmmaker.

Be sure to check out our other FYC screenings: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Godzilla Minus One, and keep an eye out for more as we near the 2024 Academy Awards on March 10.