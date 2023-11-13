The Big Picture Director Gareth Edwards and his team successfully created a visually stunning and emotionally resonant sci-fi film, The Creator, on a budget of $80 million USD.

The AI simulants in the film were designed to feel mechanical yet very alive, with a visage that showed their mechanical nature while still appearing human enough to sympathize with.

The VFX artists faced the challenge of bringing the actors' "flesh and bone" elements to a machine body, but thanks to innovative techniques and cost-efficient methods, they were able to achieve impressive effects.

As fears of AI heated up in the real world earlier this year, Gareth Edwards depicted a grim future war with the machines in his sci-fi epic The Creator. The film earned attention for its remarkably timely premise, but what was particularly shocking was how Edwards and his team found ways to cut costs and deliver blockbuster quality on an $80 million USD budget. Starting tomorrow, November 14, viewers can experience Joshua's (John David Washington) and Alphie's (Madeleine Yuna Voyles) visually stunning and emotional journey from the comfort of their homes. To celebrate, Collider can share an exclusive featurette diving into how the AI simulants were designed to feel mechanical yet very alive.

The video opens with Edwards and production designer James Clyne hard at work planning out the appearance of the simulants. While Clyne loved being able to experiment, Edwards admits that nailing down a look was a bit stressful and complicated. The Creator focuses heavily on getting viewers to feel for the AI beings, particularly the young Alphie, who is at the heart of the film's moral conflict regarding what it truly means to be alive. It was important to the director to give the simulants a visage that clearly showed their mechanical nature while still appearing human enough to sympathize with them. Edwards was so focused on perfecting that design that he took the process up to about the last minute to finalize, settling on a look that offered a very human face and neck connected to the body, albeit with a mechanical base and little flourishes betraying their machine nature.

For the VFX artists aboard The Creator, bringing the actors' "flesh and bone" elements to a machine body as Edwards and Clyne designed was a huge undertaking, especially when trying to be cost-efficient. VFX supervisors Jay Cooper and Andrew Roberts told Collider's Steve Weintraub about their process which required developing certain tools to get the amount of facial movement right for flesh that's bolted to a base. Thanks to the revolutionary techniques by Edwards and company, including shooting on far cheaper cameras and relying on real-life locations with fewer sets, nothing was out of reach for the team when it came to nailing the effects of the simulants.

'The Creator' Brings a Starry Cast Into Its AI World

Image via 20th Century Studios

To populate Edwards's beautiful sci-fi world, a strong cast was brought aboard, including a few returning veterans from the director's Star Wars hit Rogue One. Washington leads the charge as Joshua, a former undercover agent and member of the U.S. special forces sent deep into AI territory to destroy the cataclysmic new weapon of The Creator which happens to be Voyles's Alphie. Joining the pair are Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Allison Janney, Sturgill Simpson, and Ralph Ineson among others. The Rogue One connections don't stop at the cast, as Edwards also re-teamed with Chris Weitz who helped co-write the screenplay, and cinematographer Greig Fraser. Thanks to prior commitments, however, Fraser gave way to rising star Oren Soffer who proved instrumental in utilizing those Best Buy IMAX cameras to their fullest potential when filming the toughest scenes.

The Creator comes home on digital on November 14 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 12. Read our review here for everything you need to know about Edwards's sci-fi epic. Check out the exclusive featurette below: