Director Gareth Edwards, known for blockbusters like Godzilla and Rogue One, faced a rare box office misfire with The Creator, while lead actor John David Washington's recent films have also struggled.

Despite the film's potential with the timely theme of artificial intelligence, The Creator failed to captivate audiences and relied heavily on positive online buzz rather than star power for its success.

As it heads toward a digital release next week, director Gareth Edwards’ original science-fiction film The Creator has finally passed the only box office milestone that it conceivably could. After playing in theaters across the globe for over a month, the film has passed the coveted $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office, which, as things stand, will do more for optics than actual profits.

The Creator under-performed in its opening weekend, and was never quite able to recover. It has made only $40 million domestically over the course of its run, and a little over $60 million from overseas territories, for a running global haul of $101 million. The film was produced on a reported budget of $80 million, which was seen as an achievement considering its vast visual effects requirements, but ultimately proved to be too high a number for an original movie without a bankable star in the lead.

Domestic Box Office Weekend Rank Weekend 1 - $14 million 3 Weekend 2 - $6.2 million 4 Weekend 3 - $4.3 million 5 Weekend 4 - $2.6 million 7 Weekend 5 - $1 million 10 Weekend 6 - $612,000 14

What also probably hurt the film were the lukewarm reviews that it opened to despite the positive online buzz around Edwards’ near-guerilla filmmaking approach, and the inability of its cast to promote it because of the SAG-AFTRA strike. The film sits at a borderline “fresh” 66% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Maggie Lovitt calling it “neither a masterpiece nor a complete misfire” in her review. The Creator was released at a time when the conversation around the sinister potential of artificial intelligence was at its peak, but the film’s pressing themes weren’t able to capture the imagination of audiences.

The Creator Marks a Rare Box Office Misfire from Edwards

Edwards previously delivered back-to-back blockbusters Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which grossed a combined total of over $1.5 billion worldwide. Star John David Washington, however, has now appeared in three successive box office misfires (minus his two streaming releases) — before The Creator, he starred in David O. Russell’s Amsterdam and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. The Creator also stars Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Allison Janney and Madeleine Yuna Voyles. The movie will be released on digital platforms on November 14, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 12. It will also be released via Disney+ and Hulu at an unspecified date. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.